Scope of the Report:

Flavanols are a group of compounds found in cocoa, tea, apples, and many other plant-based food and beverages. The major types of flavonoids are – flavanone, anthocyanin, and flavonol, among others. The anthocyanin segment holds a major share in the market & the application segment includes nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Flavonoids are commonly used in cosmetics due to their positive effect on maintaining skin healthy and young. Creams and cosmetic products containing these compounds smoothen the skin and moisturize it, prevent formation of wrinkles, help in collagen synthesis, have anti-edema properties, and protect against UV rays.

Flavonoid market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Flavonoid market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Anthocyanins accounted for the Major Share in the Flavonoid Market.

Anthocyanins, anthoxanthins and flavones are some of the most common types of flavonoids. Anthocyanins accounted for the major share in the flavonoid market, globally. The increasing use of anthocyanin, as a coloring agent in the food & beverage industry, is the major driving factor. Flavonoids are used in numerous applications such as functional food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The functional food held the largest market share, in terms of value. In animal systems, plant-produced flavonoids are important dietary components, and are known to possess a broad range of properties including antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and anticancer properties.

North America was the largest market in terms of value

North America was the largest market in terms of value followed by Europe. Several preventable, diet-related chronic ailments including cardiovascular diseases, overweight, type 2 diabetes and obesity are highly prevalent in this region. Further, these health issues have increased the demand for flavonoids. The developed countries characterized by the high cancer prevalence include Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Norway and the United States. Moreover, Europe, Germany and France are expected to account for the largest market share followed by the United Kingdom. Further, South America and Africa will experience a lucrative market growth, which is attributed to the growing awareness of antioxidant usage and incidences of various disorders. The rapidly escalating food & beverage market, in Brazil, contributes to the growth of flavonoids in the South American market.

