The “Laminating Adhesives Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Laminating Adhesives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Laminating Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Laminating Adhesives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Laminating Adhesives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Laminating Adhesives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Rapid Growth of the Flexible Packaging Industry

– Packaging is one of the key factors considered by the firms engaged in the manufacturing industry. With the growing number of manufacturing units, food processing plants, and increasing industrial production, the global packaging industry is witnessing robust growth.

– In the last few years, the packaging industry has been experiencing a transition, where the manufacturing and industrial sector has been adapting to flexible packaging. Owing to this, the rigid packaging industry is losing its share to the flexible packaging industry in the global packaging industry.

– The benefits, such as light weight, easy handling, less space consuming, longer shelf life, easy transit, damage resistance, and better printability, have made flexible packaging popular.

– During 2018, the share of flexible packaging was the highest (i.e. more than 40%) in the global packaging market. This trend is expected to remain the same in the packaging industry, over the forecast period.

– Laminating adhesives are extensively used in flexible packaging. Laminating in flexible packaging is a process where two or more packaging webs are joined together using a bonding agent. These webs can be in the form of films, papers, or aluminum foils. Laminating adhesive is applied to the less absorbent substrate of web, which is then pressed against the second web.

– Hence, with the increasing demand for flexible packaging, the market for laminating adhesives is also expected to register a noticeable growth in demand during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing manufacturing activities and the increasing need for flexible packaging in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of laminating adhesives is increasing in the region. China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, and others, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the laminating adhesives market in the near future. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, may contribute to the increasing demand for laminating adhesives consumption in the region during the forecast period. In addition, India’s lucrative growth in industries, such as packaging, electronics, automotive, and construction, is likely to continue in the coming years, owing to the growing investments and supportive government policies. With growth of such industries, the laminating adhesives market holds great opportunity for growth in the region, during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Laminating Adhesives Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rapid Growth in the Flexible Packaging Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand for Packed Food from the Food and Beverage Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Growing Concerns Regarding Plastic Disposal

4.2.2 Performance Barriers for Water-based Adhesives

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Solvent-borne

5.1.2 Water-borne

5.1.3 Solvent-less

5.1.4 Other Types (UV and EB)

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.1.1 Food Packaging

5.2.1.2 Medical Packaging

5.2.1.3 Other Packaging

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Arkema Group (Bostik SA)

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 Coim Group (Novacote)

6.4.5 DIC India Limited

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.8 H.B. Fuller Company

6.4.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.10 Huachengchem

6.4.11 HuberGroup India

6.4.12 L.D. Davis.

6.4.13 Sika AG

6.4.14 Toyo-Morton Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Accelerating Usage of Solvent-less Lamination Adhesives

7.2 Robust Growth of the Construction Industry

