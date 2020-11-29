The “Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The LDS antenna market is segmented by end-user industry and geography. The end-user industry is further segmented by healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, networking, and other end-user industries. Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Hold Major Share

LDS antennas are extensively used in smartphones, wearables, laptops, gaming consoles and accessories, and tablets.

Global digital spending is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by 2018, with three product categories alone making up 75% of this global expenditure: smartphones (48%); TVs (12%); and mobile PCs/tablets (15%).

With consumers demanding better body to screen ratios from device manufacturers, OEMs are pushing the boundaries of electronics by developing smartphones with almost no bezels. Miniaturization of internal components is considered to be a key concept to enable a higher body to screen ratio, which is expected to increase the adoption of LDS technologies.

However, the declining sales of the tablet could hinder the growth of the segment in the long run, with Apple and Huawei, being the only two companies to have seen any growth in 2018, with Huawei leading Apple by nearly 7%. Nevertheless, this is expected to change with Apple launching the new iPad, which is bigger and lighter.

China to Hold Major Share

Increasing demand in the consumer electronics sector is one of the primary sources of increasing demand for LDS antennas in China. With rising disposable incomes, consumers tend to seek high-quality products that offer the best, regarding the user experience. According to Zenith estimates, China is expected to have the highest number of smartphone users (1.3 billion) followed by India, with 530 million users, in 2018. The country is also experiencing a dramatic shift to mobile broadband networks, particularly 4G, which is providing a platform for a rich range of innovative new services across developed and emerging markets in the country. Meanwhile, the country is also experiencing an increase in the 5G field trials, thus, opening up opportunities for LDS antenna market.

Detailed TOC of Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand For Miniaturization In Consumer Electronics Industry

4.3.2 Growth Of Iot And Devices With Higher Antenna Ranges

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack Of Awareness And Manufacturing Complexities Associated With MIDs

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-User Industry

5.1.1 Healthcare

5.1.2 Consumer Electronics

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Networking

5.1.5 Other End-User Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Russia

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

5.2.4.1 Latin America

5.2.4.2 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Huizhou Speed Wireless Technology Co. Ltd

6.1.2 Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd

6.1.3 Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd

6.1.4 Tongda Group Holdings Limited

6.1.5 Amphenol Corporation

6.1.6 HARTING KGaA

6.1.7 Pulse Electronics Corporation

6.1.8 TE Connectivity Ltd

6.1.9 SelectConnect Technologies

6.1.10 LPKF Laser & Electronics AG

6.1.11 Molex LLC

6.1.12 Taoglas Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Investment Analysis

