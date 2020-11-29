The “LiDAR Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The LiDAR market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the LiDAR market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

LIDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser to measure ranges (variable distances) to the Earth. Advancements in laser scanning, GPS, and bandwidth have allowed for new lidar applications, such as mobile lidar known for mobile laser scanning (MLS), which is used for mapping, engineering, and self-driving applications.

LiDAR market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. LiDAR market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Ground – based LiDAR is Expected to Register a Significant Growth Rate

– The ground-based lidar systems are expected to hold a major share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the key factors, such as low cost and increasing applications in SUV. Ground lidar possesses an exceptional ability to produce 3D images of land at coastal and other areas and ground movements, such as landslides, and it can be analyzed and measured by satellite imagery.

– Ground-based lidar is commonly used to scan outcrop consisting of near-vertical cliffs and rocky slopes along canyon walls and hillsides. The first step in the acquisition process is to set up the scanner, aim at the outcrop, and define a scanning window and a scanning resolution.

– Furthermore, EERI (Earthquake Engineering Research Institute), who partnered with GEER (Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance), can utilize ground-based lidar to collect damage morphology data at speeds, accuracies, and range that was previously unimaginable in the earthquake. Therefore, earth observation may significantly stimulate the market growth.

North America is Expected to Hold a Major Share in the Market

– North America is dominating the lidar market, owing to the rising demand for 3D imaging technology in the US and Canada. Additionally, the increased adoption of lidar in government agencies is further expected to fuel the market growth.

– The increasing investments of business giants in North America, such as General Motors, Google Inc., and Apple Inc., toward ADAS and driverless cars are providing new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost lidar systems.

– In addition, major companies in the market, such as Trimble, Faro, and Velodyne are based in the United States, which is another major factor for the large share of the North American market.

– Furthermore, the US defense industry has increased its military and defense spending, which has created opportunities for lidar to proliferate into the industry. Key players profiled include Quantum Spatial (Aerometric), Faro Technology, Geodigital, Trimble Navigation Limited, Leica Geosystems, etc.

Detailed TOC of LiDAR Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Fast Paced Developments Due to Increasing Application of Drones

4.3.2 Adoption in Government Sector Applications

4.3.3 Increased Adoption of Lidar in the Automotive Sector

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of LiDAR Systems and Integrated Components

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Aerial LiDAR

5.1.2 Ground-based LiDAR

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Global Positioning System

5.2.2 Laser Scanner

5.2.3 Inertial Measurement Unit

5.2.4 Other Components

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Engineering

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Industrial

5.3.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Sick AG

6.1.2 Teledyne Optech

6.1.3 Velodyne LiDAR

6.1.4 Quanergy Systems Inc.

6.1.5 Quantum Spatial Inc.

6.1.6 3D Laser Mapping Ltd

6.1.7 Faro Technology Inc.

6.1.8 Leica Geoystems AG

6.1.9 RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

6.1.10 Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

6.1.11 Trimble Navigation Ltd

6.1.12 Denso Corporation

6.1.13 Innoviz Technologies Ltd

6.1.14 Neptec Technologies Corp.

6.1.15 Phantom Intelligence Inc.

7 INVESTMENT OUTLOOK

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

