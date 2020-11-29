The “Next Generation Search Engines Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Next Generation Search Engines market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Next Generation Search Engines market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Next generation search engines are considered as advanced search engines incorporated with New technologies like embedded AI capabilities. Voice-based (Google Assistant, Alexa) and Image based (Google Lens) searches are considered as next generation search engines.

Next Generation Search Engines market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Next Generation Search Engines market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Personal Segment to Witness the Highest Growth

– Smart speakers in the personal end-user vertical are expected to hold the majority share in the market owing to the growing usage of the devices in smart homes. The integration of smart speakers with smart home devices, such as TVs, thermostats, and smart lightbulbs is encouraging consumers to adopt these devices for personal uses.

– According to Google, Google Assistant, which works on the Google Home line of smart speakers and displays, is integrated with more than 1,600 home-automation brands and more than 10,000 devices.

– Furthermore, according to the Voicebot Smart Speaker Consumer Adoption Report, January 2019, the most popular smart home devices by a wide margin are smart TVs with 33.3%., followed by smart lighting at 21.2%, voice interactive game consoles and cable boxes at 14.4% and smart thermostats at 12.4%.

– Moreover, with the increasing sales of smart home devices in the United States The market is expected to drive the market further in that region.

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest market share for the market studied and the demand for the product in the region which is primarily from the emerging economies is expected to remain high and the major players are expected to focus primarily on this region with the target audience being youths.

– China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and other populous nations are the nations with consumer product based demand, are expected to remain the target market as the product demand here is driving the market.

– Also. the major vendors in this region are expected to target the price sensitive consumer group by offering products in different price segments and therefore create an opportunity for vendors that offer products at a low price. Vendors with costly products may target the different customer segment by offering products as a package in collaboration with other electronic products, such as notebooks, tablets.

– The presence of a vast population with different regional languages spoken has prompted the market vendors to offer a language-based search capacity in the regional language.

