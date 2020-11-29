The “Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Nitrogenous Fertilizer market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Nitrogenous Fertilizer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The International Fertilizer Association defines a fertilizer as “any solid, liquid, gaseous substance containing one or more plant nutrient in known amount, which is applied to soil, directly on plants, or added in aqueous solutions (as in fertigation) to maintain soil fertility, improve crop development, yield, and/or crop quality”. The corporations in the fertilizer industry operate in B2B, as well as B2C business format. To eliminate any ‘double-count’ error in market estimations, bulk buyers procuring fertilizers for retail sale, after value addition through further processing, are not considered as part of the fertilizer market.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Nitrogenous Fertilizer market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Urea – The Major Nitrogenous Fertilizer

Urea is the most widely used nitrogenous fertilizer across the world, primarily because of the high nitrogen content (46%). China and India are the largest producers and consumers of urea in the world. The major exporters of urea are countries rich in natural gas, especially those in the GCC region. According to the International Fertilizer Association (IFA), the global demand for urea is expected to increase at 1.6% per annum, to reach 188 million metric ton, by 2022, while the supply (effective capacity) may reach 197 million metric ton. Over the course of the forecast period, the regional demand for urea is projected to increase in all regions, except Europe, with Latin America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia being the largest contributors.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share among all regions in the nitrogenous fertilizer market, accounting for 60% of the total global nitrogenous fertilizer usage. China and India share the largest consumption share in the Asia-Pacific fertilizer market, with China alone accounting for more than 50% of the consumption in the region.

In 2018, rice production in Asia used the highest quantity of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounting for 35% of the total consumption. Oil palm, the second-largest consumer of nitrogenous fertilizer, accounted for 17% of the total fertilizer consumption. Rice and oil palm production growths are expected to remain robust, driven by population and economic growth in the region.

