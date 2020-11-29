The “Non-Alcoholic Beverage Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Non-Alcoholic Beverage market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Non-Alcoholic Beverage market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

The non-alcoholic beverage market offers a wide range of products among carbonated and non- carbonated beverages covering products, such as fruit and vegetable juice, functional drinks, RTD tea and coffee, and others. The others segment includes jelly beverages, rose syrup based beverages. The market is majorly operated by supermarket/ hypermarket, convenience store, online sales channels, and others. The other distribution channel includes drug stores, vending machines, and kiosks.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Non-Alcoholic Beverage market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Flourishing Opportunities in Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific food and beverage industry is growing with the highest possible rates, surpassing that of developed regions like Western Europe and North America. The region has a large and continuous growing middle-class consumer society, which indicates the presence of potential growth, specifically in the iced/RTD coffee drinks segment. Although the market is growing in all countries of Asia-Pacific, the high growth rate for this area is driven by the rapid development of the Chinese and Indian markets. Carbonated drinks is poised due to the largest segment in the non-alcoholic drinks segment. However the consumption of these carbonated beverages and soft drinks is expected to decline over sugar content and preference for healthier alternatives, such as 100% natural juice.

Online Sales Supplementing the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate in the sales of non-alcoholic beverage through specialty stores. However, the online retail sales for non-alcoholic beverages are growing at a faster rate. The segment is boosted by factors like the ease of availability and internet access, enabling the consumers to easily access the online shopping portals. The companies in the global market are placing their ranges of products over online retail spaces and trying to offer value-added services, like discounts to the consumers. This trend of shopping has expanded the overall global market.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s FIve Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Types

5.1.1 Carbonated Beverage

5.1.2 Non- Carbonated Beverages

5.1.2.1 Fruit and Vegetable Juice

5.1.2.2 Functional Drinks

5.1.2.3 RTD Tea and Coffee

5.1.2.4 Bottled Water

5.1.2.5 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarket/ Hypermarket

5.2.2 Convenience Store

5.2.3 Speciality Stores

5.2.4 Online Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 PepsiCo, Inc.

6.4.2 The Coca-Cola Company

6.4.3 Danone S.A.

6.4.4 Nestle S.A.

6.4.5 Red Bull Gmbh

6.4.6 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

6.4.7 Parlew Agro

6.4.8 Monster Beverage Corporation

6.4.9 Arizona Beverages USA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

