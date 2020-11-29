The “Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244837

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244837

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Industry

– Flame retardant chemicals play a significant role in the electrical and electronics market. Electrical fires are among the major sources of household and industrial fires around the world.

– Flame retardant materials find use in electrical equipment, right from the smallest components of a computer to large electrical grids. Flame retardants increase resistance to both internal and external heat sources.

– The growing use of electrical appliances, along with the introduction of better technology, is expected to create an increased demand for flame retardant chemicals in the electrical and electronics industry.

– Since electric fire is a major cause of household fires in general, the fire safety standards are getting stricter, leading to increased use of flame retardants in electrical appliances.

– Halogen-free materials have also not been able to match the performance level of the halogenated ones; however, more industries are switching to these, due to strict regulations put forth by the respective organizations.

– Certain studies have led to the development of dopamine-based (non-halogenated) flame retardants, which have excellent bonding and are non-toxic.

– Such positive growth is expected to boost the non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals market.

North American Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America dominated the market in 2018. In countries, such as Mexico, United States, and Canada, the growing construction industry is expected to contribute to the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals.

– In North America, EPA has taken measures under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to regulate the manufacture and processing of these chemicals and has banned the usage of few halogenated flame retardants.

– The risk assessments conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and discussion on the usage of flame retardants by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in accordance with flammability standards, have increased the usage of non-halogenated flame retardants.

– Many states in the United States have banned the usage of halogenated flame retardants; few others, though they continue to permit the usage, they are focusing toward the replacement of these flame retardants.

– Aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for non-halogenated flame retardant chemicals.

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244837

Detailed TOC of Non-Halogenated Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental and Health Concerns Regarding Brominated and Other Flame Retardants

4.1.2 Increasing Infrastructure Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.3 Rising Consumer Electrical and Electronic Goods Manufacturing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Non-suitability of Hydroxides to High Temperature Applications

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Inorganic

5.1.1.1 Aluminum Hydroxide

5.1.1.2 Magnesium Hydroxide

5.1.1.3 Boron Compounds

5.1.2 Phosphorus

5.1.3 Nitrogen

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.2 Buildings and Construction

5.2.3 Transportation

5.2.4 Textiles and Furniture

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Qatar

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Apexical Inc.

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Clariant

6.4.4 Daihachi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

6.4.5 DIC Corporation

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 DSM NV

6.4.8 Eti Maden

6.4.9 Huber Engineered Materials

6.4.10 ICL

6.4.11 Italmatch Chemicals SpA

6.4.12 Jangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Lanxess

6.4.14 MPI Chemie BV

6.4.15 Nippon Carbide Indestries Co. Inc. (Sanwa Chemical Industry Co. Ltd)

6.4.16 NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

6.4.17 Rin Kagaku Kogyo Co. Ltd

6.4.18 RTP Company

6.4.19 Shandong Brother Sci. &Tech. Co. Ltd

6.4.20 Sumitomo Corporation

6.4.21 Thor Industries

6.4.22 TOR Minerals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Legislation Banning of Halogenated Flame Retardants

7.2 Rising Awareness about Environment-friendly Flame Retardants

7.3 Active R&D in Non-halogenated Flame Retardants

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Telecom Cloud Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Sales Performance Management Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Heart Stents Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026

Spill Containment Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

﻿LED Head Magnifier Market Share, Growth Analysis 2020 – Industry Size with Regional Segmentations, Business Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Lanthanum Fluoride Market Analysis with Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size 2020 | Future Growth and Challenges by Manufacturers and Marketing Strategy Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Cloud Computing Stack Layers Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Earbuds Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Iron Chloride Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Apparel and Footwear Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Biometric Technology Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Solar Control Window Films Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024