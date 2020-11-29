The “Non-woven Fabric Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Non-woven Fabric market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Non-woven Fabric market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Non-woven Fabric market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Non-woven Fabric market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Non-woven Fabric market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry

– Non-woven fabric is used to make various products in the healthcare industry, such as surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, and wound dressings, among others. They are also used in hygiene products, such as sanitary towels, sanitary napkins, tampons, baby diapers, and napkin liners.

– The demand for new and better-performing products is propelling the non-woven industry. There is a significant demand for non-woven fabric from the healthcare industry. Increasing surgeries and construction of new medical facilities are the primary driving forces for this market.

– In Europe, cataract surgery, the extraction of the lens from an eye, was conducted 4.2 million times across the EU Member States, making it one of the most common surgical operations. In Germany, Sweden, Finland, Malta, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Estonia, France, Austria, and Portugal, cataract surgery was performed 1.0 thousand times or more, per 100 000 inhabitants, in 2015.

– Moreover, recently, there has been an increase in medical facilities across the United States, especially in the Texas state. The government activities on improving the health of the population in rural areas are driving the market. For instance, in 2017, the US Department of Agriculture provided more than USD 1 billion, to help improve access to healthcare services for 2.5 million people in rural communities in 41 states.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant increase, over the forecast period, for hygiene products, due to the increasing adoption of female hygiene products in countries, like India, China, etc.

– In India, according to the BCH (Indian NonWovens Industry Association), the market penetration rate of sanitary napkin increased by 18%, from 2014.

– Other factors, like population growth, increasing aged population, and better awareness about hygiene among women in developing countries, are the other factors driving the demand for non-woven fabrics in healthcare.

Asia-Pacific Region is the Largest Consumer

– Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest consumer, globally, owing to the commissioning of additional capacities, as well as an increase in the production of non-woven fabric in the region.

– In terms of consumption and production of non-woven fabric, in 2018, China held the largest share, globally.

– The textile industry in China is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. Textile and apparel makers in the country are going through painful industrial restructuring. While the country, with enormous production capacity, is still the world’s largest clothing exporter, oversupply at home, high labor costs, and rising global protectionism have all eroded its competitiveness.

– The Chinese government is planning Xinjiang as the hotbed for the textile and apparel manufacturing, and has invested USD 8 billion. China’s northwest region is expected to become the country’s largest textile production base by 2030.

– The year 2016 was the first year of China’s 13th Five Year Plan. It was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry, as it ventured into new business models, domestically and internationally. In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, projected to increase the market at high rates, owing to the rapid growth of end-user industries in the region.

Detailed TOC of Non-woven Fabric Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Application Base in the Healthcare Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

4.7 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Spun-bond

5.1.2 Wet Laid

5.1.3 Dry Laid

5.1.4 Other Technologies

5.2 Material

5.2.1 Polyester (PET)

5.2.2 Polypropylene

5.2.3 Polyethylene

5.2.4 Rayon

5.2.5 Other Materials

5.3 End-user Application

5.3.1 Construction

5.3.2 Textiles

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Other End-user Applications (including Filtration)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

6.4.2 Autotech Nonwovens

6.4.3 Berry Global Inc.

6.4.4 Cygnusgroup

6.4.5 DowDuPont

6.4.6 Eximius Incorporation

6.4.7 Fitesa

6.4.8 Freudenberg Performance Materials

6.4.9 Ginni Filaments Ltd

6.4.10 Glatfelter

6.4.11 Global Nonwovens

6.4.12 Johns Manville

6.4.13 Kimberly-Clark Professional

6.4.14 Paramount Tech Fab Industries

6.4.15 Suominen Corporation

6.4.16 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.17 TWE Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Expected Rise in Demand from South America and Asia-Pacific

7.2 Increasing Number of Construction Projects, Specifically in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa

