The Nutricosmetics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Global Nutricosmetics Market is segmented by Ingredient into Carotenoids, Vitamins, Collagen, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, CoQ10, Keratin, and Other Ingredients which include Flavonoids Botanical Extracts; by Application, the market is segmented into Skin Care, Hair Care, Weight Management and Other Applications which include Anti-pollution, UV-Protection, eye care, etc. The report also includes the regional analysis of the market.<

Nutricosmetics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. Nutricosmetics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Collagen is the Largest Segment in the Nutricosmetics Market

The Collagen segment was valued at 1406.27 million USD in 2018 growing at a CAGR 8.3%. The increasing number of aging people and beauty conscious consumers are the major drivers of the market. Collagen-based nutricosmetics are leading the market due to its numerous health benefits such as smoothening the skin and providing the lubricants necessary for the eyes and joints, moreover provides strengths to the connective tissues. The other health benefits of collagen include strengthening skin, nail, and hair. Players are also diversifying their product specific to different age groups and gender to expand their customer base.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Global Nutricosmetics market. The Asia-Pacific nutricosmetics market is driven by the increasing awareness in the region and also the increasing publicity given through media. The Asia-Pacific nutricosmetic market is led by Japan followed by China and India. The large population and increasing awareness are the factors boosting the market in China and India. Rapid growth was found in the consumption of nutricosmetic in various developed and developing countries of Asia-Pacific. The increasing aging population in the region is also driving the nutricosmetic market especially in Japan, China, and Australia. Asia-Pacific has the largest number of products with various applications marketed by various players.

Detailed TOC of Nutricosmetics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredients

5.1.1 Carotenoids

5.1.2 Vitamins

5.1.3 Collagen

5.1.4 Omega-3 Fatty Acids

5.1.5 CoQ10

5.1.6 Keratin

5.1.7 Other Ingredients

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Skin Care

5.2.2 Hair Care

5.2.3 Weight Management

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Beiersdorf AG

6.4.2 The Amway (Malaysia) Holdings BHD

6.4.3 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

6.4.4 Pfizer Inc.

6.4.5 Suntory Holdings Limited

6.4.6 The Reckitt Benckiser PLC

6.4.7 Bayer AG

6.4.8 Blackmores Ltd

6.4.9 Otsuka Holding Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

