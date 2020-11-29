The “Oilfield Chemicals Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Oilfield Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Oilfield Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Oilfield Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Oilfield Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Oilfield Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Well Stimulation – The Fastest Growing Segment, by Application

– The well stimulation segment is expected to expand at a fastest CAGR, during the forecast period. The United States is the largest beneficiary of this technology, due to the increasing activity in unconventional plays.

– The Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions have also shown immense potential in adopting the well stimulation techniques.

– Europe is also expected to shift its focus to the exploration of shale in the North Sea, due to increasing requirement to become more energy self-sufficient.

– Moreover, the advancements in technologies are leading to enhanced oil recovery from existing oil plays, resulting in increased production and higher profitability. Hence, the well stimulation chemicals are expected to have a very fruitful market, in the near future.

North America to Dominate the Market

– The North American region dominated the global market share in 2018, due to the increased emphasis on shale gas production and exploration in the region.

– The United States accounts for the major share in North America, mainly owing to the boom in the shale gas industry, advancements in technologies, and increasing oil exports.

– The shale gas production has been increasing exceptionally over the recent years, and owing to increasing demand from the major developing economies of Asia-Pacific, the demand for natural gas is expected to rise over the forecast period.

– This growing production of shale gas in North America, in turn, is projected to increase the demand for oilfield chemicals over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Oilfield Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Shale Gas Exploration and Production

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Petroleum Based Fuel from the Transportation Industry

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Clean Energy Initiatives

4.3.2 Other Restraints

4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Chemical Type

5.1.1 Biocides

5.1.2 Corrosion and Scale Inhibitors

5.1.3 Demulsifiers

5.1.4 Polymers

5.1.5 Surfactants

5.1.6 Other Chemical Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Drilling and Cementing

5.2.2 Workover and Completion

5.2.3 Well Stimulation

5.2.4 Production

5.2.5 Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Mexico

5.3.1.3 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Russia

5.3.2.2 Norway

5.3.2.3 United Kingdom

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Indonesia

5.3.3.4 Malaysia

5.3.3.5 Thailand

5.3.3.6 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7 Vietnam

5.3.3.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Venezuela

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Iran

5.3.5.3 Iraq

5.3.5.4 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.5 Kuwait

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Akzonobel NV

6.4.2 Albemarle Corporation

6.4.3 Ashland

6.4.4 Baker Huges Incorporation

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp. (CESTC)

6.4.7 Clariant

6.4.8 Croda International PLC

6.4.9 DRILLING SPECIALTIES COMPANY (CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY)

6.4.10 DowDuPont

6.4.11 Eelementis PLC

6.4.12 Exxonmobil Corporation

6.4.13 Flotek Industries Inc.

6.4.14 Halliburton

6.4.15 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.16 Innospec

6.4.17 Kemira

6.4.18 Nalco Champion Technologies Inc. (ECOLAB)

6.4.19 Schlumberger Limited

6.4.20 Scomi Energy Services BHD (Scomi Group BHD)

6.4.21 Solvay

6.4.22 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.23 Zirax Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Horizons Opened Up, due to Deep-water Drilling Operations

7.2 Production Opportunities Provided by Developing Countries

