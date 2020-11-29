Sun. Nov 29th, 2020

Canaan Mountain Herald

OLED Microdisplay Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

By sambit

Nov 28, 2020

OLED Microdisplay

The “OLED Microdisplay Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The OLED Microdisplay market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the OLED Microdisplay market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

  • The OLED microdisplay market is expected to register a CAGR of over 19%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). OLED microdisplays offer a compact size with high pixel density. The market is witnessing growth in demand, owing to the increased use of microdisplays in devices, such as smartphones, television, etc. Moreover, low entry barriers and growing revenue avenues are the prominent attributes to the OLED microdisplay market.
  • – The launch of virtual reality headsets is distorting the line between digital and physical worlds and is generating a sense of being present in the virtual environment, which is accelerating the growth of the OLED microdisplay market.
  • – Advancements in the heads-up display (HUD) provide additional information to the driver while driving. The demand for OLED microdisplay in automotive industries is increasing, while the use of VR and AR for automotive prototyping in virtually designing a car is also supporting the market demand.
  • – The increasing number of near-to-eye applications is boosting the growth of the market.

    Top Key Players of OLED Microdisplay Market Are:

  • Raystar Optronics Inc.
  • Micro OLED
  • Yunnan Olightek Opto
  • electronic Technology Co. Ltd
  • Winstar Display Co. Ltd
  • eMagin Inc.
  • Kopin Corp.
  • WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.
  • Seiko Epson Corp.
  • HOLOEYE Photonics AG
  • Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp.

    Scope of the Report:

    The includes insights on the solutions offered by major players which include near to eye, and projections, applications are limited to automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, military, and law enforcement.

    OLED Microdisplay market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. OLED Microdisplay market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. 

    Key Market Trends:

    Consumer Electronics to Have a Major Share

    – The digital camera evolution has helped the microdisplay market to innovate and evolve. The demand from the customer to have a display with a clearer image, wide view angle and to overcome the limitations of assisted the OLED microdisplay to capture the market.
    – The increasing disposable income of consumers has increased the demand for innovative and luxury products. Entertainment has become a medium for these products, which is reflecting the adoption of new display technologies. Consumer Electronics such as virtual reality, digital cameras are witnessing growth in adoption. This is expected to reflect the growth of the market studied in consumer electronics.
    – Sony, a leading manufacturer of OLED microdisplay, has used and developed the product in their digital cameras. The scope of the product usage is high with the microdisplay being developed in various standard sizes and research going on to develop stretched display.

    The United States to Hold Significant Share

    – The United States is expected to be one of the fastest-growing markets in the world for AR & MR in the near future. Most of the companies advancing in this technology are based in the United States. Leading players, like Microsoft and Magic Leap, are actively working on this technology, using the United States as their base.
    – The United States is one of the largest markets for the media and entertainment industry as well. For example, Microsoft HoloLens is a breakthrough in mixed reality technology. Also, the United States is a pioneer in the technology space across the world. High technology exposure and easy availability of devices have created a strong market for smart devices in North America.

    OLED Microdisplay Market Report contents include:

    – Analysis of the OLED Microdisplay market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

    – Historical data and forecast

    – Regional analysis including growth estimates

    – Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

    – Profiles on OLED Microdisplay including products, sales/revenues, and market position

    – Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

    Detailed TOC of OLED Microdisplay Market Report Are:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
    4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
    4.4 Market Drivers
    4.4.1 Increasing Number Of Near-to-eye (NTE) Applications
    4.4.2 High Resolution and Excellent Picture Quality
    4.4.3 Low Power Consumption
    4.5 Market Restraints
    4.5.1 Protection of OLED Layers Against Oxygen and Water Vapor
    4.5.2 Luminance and Lifetime Specifically under High-temperature Conditions

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type
    5.1.1 Near-to-Eye
    5.1.2 Projections
    5.2 By End-user Industry
    5.2.1 Automotive
    5.2.2 Healthcare
    5.2.3 Industrial
    5.2.4 Consumer Electronics
    5.2.5 Military
    5.2.6 Law Enforcement
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 Rest of World

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Raystar Optronics Inc.
    6.1.2 Micro OLED
    6.1.3 Yunnan Olightek Opto-electronic Technology Co. Ltd
    6.1.4 Winstar Display Co. Ltd
    6.1.5 eMagin Inc.
    6.1.6 Kopin Corp.
    6.1.7 WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.
    6.1.8 Seiko Epson Corp.
    6.1.9 HOLOEYE Photonics AG
    6.1.10 Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp.

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

