The OLED Panel market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) is a flat light emitting technology, made by placing a series of organic thin films between two conductors. OLEDs are emissive displays that do not require a backlight but emit bright light whenever electric current is passed through them.

OLED Panel market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. OLED Panel market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile and Tablet to Witness High Growth

– An organic light-emitting diode (OLED) requires no additional backlighting and is emissive due to which it overshadows the flat panel displays traditionally used in mobiles and tablets. Additionally, due to the superior properties like less thickness and bright output, mobile manufacturers have been increasingly incorporating OLED panels in their product, which is likely to drive the market growth.

– Specifically, the flexible OLED panels are expected to dominate the next generation of smartphones and tablets market due to several differentiating factors, such as lightweight, thinner, immersive screen, and bezel-less design.

– Apple one of the biggest smartphone producer, in its latest product, iPhone X, has utilized flexible AMOLED with super retina display technology which has compelled the shift in the smartphone industry. This is likely to exceedingly strengthen the adoption of these panels across the industry, thereby driving the market growth with a significant impact over the forecast period.

– Additionally, Samsung Electronics, one of the leaders in the OLED panels market incorporates AMOLED and Super AMOLED displays in most of its smartphones and is now focusing on flexible OLED panels than LCD.

Asia-Pacific Occupies the Largest Market Share

– Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for OLED panels as most of the key players including Samsung, LG, AUO, Panasonic among others, have their base and major manufacturing facilities in this region. Additionally, several tablet vendors, TV manufacturers, and signage display manufacturers, and other vendors have their headquarters in the APAC region.

– South Korea, despite its small size, currently has the most extensive network of academic R&D in OLED technology. The country has been witnessing huge investments, primarily from the electronics giants like Samsung and LG. Samsung has been investing an average of USD 5 billion per year for the development of OLED technology.

– China is the global hub for manufacturing. The country is the largest exporter of consumer goods and is the fastest-growing consumer market in the world. China boasts of the world’s largest television market. LG is planning to collaborate with the retailers and TV makers in China to expand its OLED panel business, the sales of OLED display panels is expected to grow exponentially in this region.

Detailed TOC of OLED Panel Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of OLEDs in Smartphones

4.3.2 Technological Advances in Display Market

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Evolution of Quantum Dot Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

6 MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 Flexible

6.1.2 Rigid

6.1.3 Transparent

6.2 By Display Address Scheme

6.2.1 PMOLED Display

6.2.2 AMOLED Display

6.3 By Size

6.3.1 Small-Sized OLED Panel

6.3.2 Medium-Sized OLED Panel

6.3.3 Large-Sized OLED Panel

6.4 By Product

6.4.1 Mobile and Tablet

6.4.2 Television

6.4.3 Automotive

6.4.4 Wearable

6.4.5 Other Products

6.5 Geography

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Latin America

6.5.5 Middle East & Africa

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 LG Display Co. Ltd

7.1.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

7.1.3 AU Optronics Corp

7.1.4 Innolux Corporation

7.1.5 Sharp Corporation

7.1.6 BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd

7.1.7 Japan Display Inc.

7.1.8 Hannstar Display Corporation

7.1.9 Panasonic Corporation

7.1.10 Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd

7.1.11 Koninklijke Philips NV

7.1.12 Pioneer Corporation

7.1.13 Universal Display Corporation

7.1.14 Ritek Corporation

8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

