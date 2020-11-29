The “Omega-3 Products Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Omega-3 Products market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Omega-3 Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The global omega-3 products market offers a range of products including functional food, dietary supplements, infant nutrition, pet food and feed, and pharmaceutical. The market mainly relies on grocery retailers, pharmacies and drug stores, internet retailing, and other points of sales for distributing products. The study also covers the market scenario at the global level.

Omega-3 Products market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Omega-3 Products market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Infant Nutrition Emerges as the Highest Consumed Omega-3 Products

Owing to the increasing popularity of omega-3 in other applications, many researches are being carried out to assess the effect of omega-3 in baby food/infant nutrition. It has been found out that consumption of DHA-enriched formula in infancy may be linked to positive cognitive outcomes in childhood. In infants, most of the brain development occurs during pregnancy and throughout the first two years of life. During these times, infants need DHA and ARA. These nutrients are responsible largely for brain development, which is the major reason for the growing sales of omega-3 infant nutrition products. Due to the increase in the number of working individuals in a family, including women, parents find it difficult to constantly monitor the health of their children. This has shifted their focus to synthetically formulated foods, which can assist in the health of their children.

Asia-Pacific Dominates the Global Omega-3 Products Market

The shift in consumer preference toward a healthy diet, comprising of omega-3 ingredients and the use of fish oil in Asia-Pacific, is expected to boost the sales. China is the third-largest market for EPA and DHA oils in the world. Consumers in China mostly obtain their omega-3s from fish, supplements, and fortified foods. Omega-3 sourced from fish oil dominates the dietary supplements sector, while algal DHA oil leads in the fortified food and beverage industry. Cooking oil, eggs, and health drinks are some popular fortified omega-3 products in the Indian market. Over the last decade, consumer demand has increased, as more Australians are recognizing the benefits of algal oils for improving joint, cardiovascular health, and fighting depression.

Detailed TOC of Omega-3 Products Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Functional Food

5.1.2 Dietary Supplements

5.1.3 Infant Nutrition

5.1.4 Pet Food and Feed

5.1.5 Pharmaceutical

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Grocery Retailers

5.2.2 Pharmacies and Drug Stores

5.2.3 Internet Retailing

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nestle SA

6.3.2 Unilever

6.3.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.3.4 Amway

6.3.5 Sanofi

6.3.6 Herbalife Limited

6.3.7 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

6.3.8 Blackmores Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

