The “Online Gambling Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Online Gambling market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Online Gambling market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The online gambling market includes gaming types, such as betting, bingo, lottery, casino, and other gambling games include poker and country-level games. The online gambling market by device type is categorized as mobile and desktop gambling games.

Online Gambling market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Online Gambling market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Online Betting Holds a Prominent Share among the Online Gambling

The online betting segment is predominantly applied in the sports category, especially in events, such as FIFA World Cup and European Championships. Online betting is also popular in horse racing and greyhound racing. Many of the online sports betting companies are sponsoring different teams as a part of their marketing initiatives and strategic expansions. For instance, the bwin brand, a pioneering online sports brand across Continental Europe, attained global recognition through high-profile sponsorships with football clubs, such as Real Madrid and AC Milan. Similarly, for the 2018 World Cup, the Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) launched an advanced and innovative platform for sports betting, thereby driving the market.

North America Remains the Fastest Growing Region

The current legislation framework for online betting in the United States allows only bookmakers licensed in Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to operate legally, as these are the three states where online betting is regulated. Pennsylvania is the fourth and biggest state to legalize and regulate online gambling. The new law allows for online casinos, online poker, sports betting, and more. New Jersey is currently the largest market for regulated online gambling in the United States. There are a number of sports books and online sports betting apps live in the state. Canada is largely an unregulated country in terms of online gaming. Whereas, Mexico is reviewing its gambling laws, with the aim to regulate the online gambling sector to bring it in line with the rest of the nation’s gambling industry.

Detailed TOC of Online Gambling Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Gaming Type

5.1.1 Betting

5.1.2 Bingo

5.1.3 Lottery

5.1.4 Casino

5.1.5 Other Gaming Types

5.2 By Device Type

5.2.1 Desktop

5.2.2 Mobile

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Pennsylvania)

5.3.1.2 United States (New Jersey)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Sweden

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Oceania Countries

5.3.3.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategies Adopted

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Betsson AB

6.3.2 888 holdings Plc

6.3.3 GVC Holdings Plc

6.3.4 Kindered group Plc

6.3.5 Paddy Power Betfair Plc

6.3.6 Cherry AB

6.3.7 William Hill Plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

