The "Opioids Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Opioids market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Opioids market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

According to the report, opioids are a class of drugs that act on the nervous system to reduce pain. They are primarily used for pain relief and for anesthesia. The scope of this report is limited to products tracked in the opioid market segmentation.

Opioids market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Opioids market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Strong Agonists are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Receptor Binding Segment

In the receptor binding segment of the opioids market, the strong agonist category is expected to have the largest market size. This segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.02% in the forecast period. An agonist is a drug that triggers certain receptors in the brain. Methadone (strong) agonist therapy is an effective treatment for addiction to opioid drugs (such as heroin). Strong agonist opioids activate opioid receptors, and after binding tightly, undergo significant conformational changes. Strong agonists include codeine, fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine, and oxycodone. As per the US Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health, in 2015, 25.4 million Americans adults experienced pain daily. This statistic indicates the importance of pain management and impacts the opioid market positively.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Dominate in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for opioids and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. Codeine and morphine are the most commonly prescribed opioids for cancer patients to relieve pain. However, illegal use of fentanyl to relieve pain is rising across the United States. Recently, in 2018, despite the escalating trade war between the United States and China, medical and law enforcement officials and politicians tried to stop illegally mailed fentanyl from China to the United States. Some of the major companies in the United States market include Teva, Janssen, Insys, and Mylan. However, some of these companies have been involved in legal actions instituted against them for persuading doctors to influence sales of opioids to boost the market.

In the past two years, initiatives and campaigns have been initiated under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal government to fight the opioid epidemic. Due to these actions, growth of the studied market is expected to steadily slow down over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Opioids Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Chronic Pain

4.2.2 Inclination toward Extended Release Formulations from Immediate Release of Opioids

4.2.3 Rising Focus on Abuse-deterrent Formulation (ADF) by Generic Manufacturers

4.2.4 Growing Palliative Care Facilities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Advent and Legalization of Cannabis as an Alternative to Opioids

4.3.2 Prescription Drug Abuse

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Codeine

5.1.2 Fentanyl

5.1.3 Morphine

5.1.4 Meperidine

5.1.5 Methadone

5.1.6 Other Product Types

5.2 Receptor Binding

5.2.1 Strong Agonist

5.2.2 Mild to Moderate Agonist

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Pain Management

5.3.1.1 Cancer Pain

5.3.1.2 Neuropathic Pain

5.3.1.3 Osteoarthritis Pain

5.3.1.4 Other Pain Managements

5.3.2 Cold and Cough

5.3.3 Diarrhoea

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan Plc

6.1.2 Mallinckrodt LLC

6.1.3 Purdue Pharma LP

6.1.4 Rhodes Technologies LP

6.1.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.6 Teva Pharmaceutical

6.1.7 Vertice Pharma LLC

6.1.8 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.9 INSYS Therapeutics

6.1.10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

6.1.11 Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.12 Egalet Corporation

6.1.13 Amneal Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

