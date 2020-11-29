The “Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244768

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244768

Scope of the Report:

The global oral anti-diabetes drug market is segmented by drugs (biguanides, alpha-glucosidase inhibitors, dopamine-D2 receptor agonists, SGLT-2 inhibitors, DPP-4 inhibitors, sulfonylureas, and meglitinides) and geography.

A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors, extending from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific macroeconomic influences that are needed to analyze future trends. The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the market studied, in terms of brand-level market dynamics.

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends: – DPP-4 Inhibitors Segment Has the Largest Market Share

The DPP-4 inhibitors segment of the global oral anti-diabetes drug market was valued at USD 10,538.6 million in 2018, and it is expected to record a CAGR of 3.82% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are gaining momentum in the market because the products do not seem to have any effect on primary adverse cardiovascular outcomes and risk for heart failure.

Besides, they can be used both as a combination therapy with insulin, sulphonylureas, and dipeptidyl peptidase-4 drugs, and as a monotherapy, thus, making it a widely used class of drugs.

During the forecast period, the DPP-4 inhibitors segment is expected to witness constant growth rate, due to the introduction of new drugs that have improved efficacy, like glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) and sodium-glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors. The segment is still expected to maintain the largest market share among all oral anti-diabetes drugs market segments.

Asia Pacific leading the Oral Anti-diabetes Drugs Market

Currently, North America holds the major share in the oral anti-diabetes drugs market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

This is due to the high prevalence of diabetes in this region, which caused consequent adverse health and economic consequences.

Moreover, an increase in the launch of new drugs with improved efficacy and high reimbursement for medicines is expected to have a positive impact on the oral anti-diabetes drugs market.

India, China, and Japan lead the market, due to the growing diabetes population in the Asia-Pacific region.

Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 5000 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244768

Detailed TOC of Oral Anti-Diabetes Drugs Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug

5.1.1 Biguanides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Metformins

5.1.2 Alpha-glucosidase inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.2.1 Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

5.1.3 Dopamine -D2 Receptor Agonist (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.3.1 Bromocriptin (Cycloset)

5.1.4 Sodium – glucose Cotransport -2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.4.1 Invokana (Canagliflozin)

5.1.4.2 Jardiance (Empagliflozin)

5.1.4.3 Farxiga/Forxiga (Dapagliflozin)

5.1.4.4 Suglat (Ipragliflozin)

5.1.5 Dipeptidyl Peptidase – 4 (DPP-4) Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.5.1 Januvia (Sitagliptin)

5.1.5.2 Onglyza (Saxagliptin)

5.1.5.3 Tradjenta (Linagliptin)

5.1.5.4 Vipidia/Nesina (Alogliptin)

5.1.5.5 Galvus (Vildagliptin)

5.1.6 Sulfonylureas (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.6.1 Sulfonylureas

5.1.7 Meglitinides (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.7.1 Meglitinides

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.1.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6.1 By Drug (Biguanides, Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors, Dopamine-D2 Receptor Agonists, SGLT-2 Inhibitors, DPP-4 Inhibitors, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Takeda

7.1.2 Pfizer

7.1.3 Eli Lilly

7.1.4 Janssen Pharmaceuticals

7.1.5 Astellas

7.1.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

7.1.7 Merck And Co.

7.1.8 AstraZeneca

7.1.9 Bristol Myers Squibb

7.1.10 Novartis

7.1.11 Sanofi

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Workforce Management Software Market Size – Analysis by Global Trends, Recent Demand Status & Share, Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Neurology Devices Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Hydrogen Fuel Battery Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Pneumatic Control Valve Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Online Higher Education Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Fitness Supplements Market Analysis with Impact of Covid-19 on Industry Size 2020 | Future Growth and Challenges by Manufacturers and Marketing Strategy Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Jellies and Gummies Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Bromine Chlorine Hydantoin Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Wound Care Dressing Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Microducts Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Crystal Oscillator Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Animal Transportation Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024