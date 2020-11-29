The “Oral Care Products Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Oral Care Products market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Oral Care Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244766

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Oral Care Products Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244766

Scope of the Report:

Oral health is an essential activity for maintaining quality of life and general health. It is a state of being free from many health complications, such as mouth pain, facial pain, throat and oral cancers, oral infections, sores, dental caries, periodontal diseases, tooth loss, and other disorders related to mouth and teeth. It affects psychosocial well-being too.

Oral Care Products market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Oral Care Products market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Toothpaste segment is anticipated to Witness Significant Growth During the Forecast Period

The oral care products market is segmented by dental prosthetics, dental biomaterials, oral imaging, dental hygiene, lab equipment, orthodontics, periodontics, and endodontic. The dental hygiene segment is further segmented into mouthwash/dental rinse, dental accessories, dental bleaching/whitening products, toothbrush, toothpaste, and other dental hygiene types. In the dental hygiene segment, toothpaste leads the oral product care market, owing high usage of product across all income and age groups. Availability of wide variety of toothpastes, such as pastes, powder, and gels, provides many options to consumers, thus propelling the demand.

Mouthwash is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period, due to an increase in usage for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Despite its advantages, side effects, such as staining teeth, damage to the oral mucosa, and adverse reactions if ingested, especially in case of children. These factors may hinder its usage. However, introduction of herbal and flavored mouthwashes is expected to propel its demand in the coming years. The toothbrush segment also shows lucrative growth, due to the introduction of novel technologies, such as electric and Bluetooth-enabled toothbrushes that provide better cleaning. In January 2018, Colgate launched the new Colgate Smart Electronic Toothbrush E1 with Artificial Intelligence in the US on Apple.com and selected Apple Stores.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Exhibit Lucrative Growth in the Oral Care Products Market

The United States oral care products market held the largest share in North America, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare system and modern medical technology in the region. Additionally, increasing aging population in the country is likely to attribute toward the growth of the oral care products market.

Asia-Pacific oral care products volume sale is expected to reach 7,907 million units by 2023, witnessing the fastest growth rate. China and India remain the key market for oral care products, driven by increased population and routine oral care. Malaysia, South Korea, and Indonesia have recorded a slow volume growth during the forecast period. Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region for oral care sale, regarding volume and value. South America is witnessing the fastest CAGR, which is mainly attributed to the high unit price, due to inflation and initiatives, and growth strategies adopted by the market players in the region. For instance, in May 2017, Unilever acquired the personal care brand of Quala in South America. Quala oral care brand Fortident is the second-largest oral care brand in Colombia and Ecuador.

Oral Care Products Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Oral Care Products market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Oral Care Products including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244766

Detailed TOC of Oral Care Products Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Usage of Oral Care Products for Maintenance of Oral Hygiene

4.2.2 Innovation in Technology Introducing Improved Product Varieties

4.2.3 Rising Oral Care Problems Among Children Due to Poor Eating Habits

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Economic Slowdown Affecting Consumer Purchasing Behavior

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Dental Prosthetics

5.1.1 Dental Implants and Abutments

5.1.2 Titanium Implants

5.1.3 Zirconium Implants

5.1.4 Abutments

5.1.5 Dentures

5.1.6 Crown

5.1.7 Other Dental Prosthetics

5.2 By Dental Biomaterial

5.2.1 Dental Bone Grafts

5.2.2 Tissue Regenerative Materials

5.2.3 Other Dental Biomaterials

5.3 By Oral Imaging

5.3.1 Oral X-ray

5.3.2 Dental CBCT

5.3.3 Dental Optical Imaging

5.3.4 Other Oral Imaging Types

5.4 By Dental Hygiene

5.4.1 Mouthwash/Dental Rinse

5.4.2 Dental Accessories

5.4.3 Dental Bleaching/Whitening Products

5.4.4 Toothbrush

5.4.5 Toothpaste

5.4.6 Other Dental Hygiene Products

5.5 By Lab Equipment

5.5.1 CAD/CAM

5.5.2 Other Lab Equipment

5.6 By Orthodontics

5.6.1 Fixed Braces

5.6.2 Removable Braces

5.7 By Periodontics

5.7.1 Dental Anaesthetics

5.7.2 Dental Haemostats

5.7.3 Dental Sutures

5.8 By Endodontics

5.8.1 Endodotics Files

5.8.2 Obturators

5.8.3 Permanent Endodontic Sealers

5.9 Geography

5.9.1 North America

5.9.1.1 US

5.9.1.2 Canada

5.9.1.3 Mexico

5.9.2 Europe

5.9.2.1 Germany

5.9.2.2 UK

5.9.2.3 France

5.9.2.4 Italy

5.9.2.5 Spain

5.9.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.9.3 Asia-Pacific

5.9.3.1 China

5.9.3.2 Japan

5.9.3.3 India

5.9.3.4 Australia

5.9.3.5 South Korea

5.9.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.9.4 Middle East & Africa

5.9.4.1 GCC

5.9.4.2 South Africa

5.9.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.9.5 South America

5.9.5.1 Brazil

5.9.5.2 Argentina

5.9.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carestream Health

6.1.2 Danaher

6.1.3 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline

6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.6 Procter & Gamble

6.1.7 Straumann

6.1.8 Unilever

6.1.9 Colgate-Palmolive Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

X-ray Security Scanner Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Disposable Blood Warmer Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026

Hot Dip Galvanized Pipe Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Vinylphosphonic Acid Market Share: 2020 Global Status of Key Players, Emerging Trends, Growth Overview, Development Size and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Inorganic Waterproof Coating Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Food Humectants Market – 2020 Size with Major Industry Players, Demand Status and Recent Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Rate and Business Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Fatigue Machine Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Controlled-release Fertilizers Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Residential Elevators Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Air Conditioning Systems Market Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape 2020 – SWOT Analysis, Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Unbleached Kraft Paper Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Fire Extinguishers Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024