Organic Personal Care Products Market – Share, Segments Breakdown, Global Growth by Top Key Players, Future Scope, and Latest Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Nov 28, 2020

Organic Personal Care Products

The “Organic Personal Care Products Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Organic Personal Care Products market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Organic Personal Care Products market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

  • The global organic personal care products market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Organic personal care products have been around for many decades; however, they have gained prominent momentum lately due to greater end-user awareness of product safety and growing concerns about the environment, as a result of the use of conventional cosmetic products. Organic personal care product vendors usually target perfectionists, and brand conscious, brand loyal and novelty conscious users, who are more likely to choose organic and natural cosmetic products over synthetic products. The recent trends in the organic personal care market can be dissected by analyzing the types of cosmetic users and their subsequent behaviours. By product type, skin care products segment dominates the global personal care products market.

    Top Key Players of Organic Personal Care Products Market Are:

  • Loreal S.A.
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
  • Korres S.A. Natural Products
  • Arbonne International, LLC
  • Bio Veda Action Research Co.
  • L’occitane
  • Oriflame Cosmetics AG

    Scope of the Report:

    The global organic personal care products market broadly covers the products associated with hair care, skin care, lip care, deodorant and antiperspirant, bath and shower, oral care, and men’s grooming. The distribution channels such as hypermarket/supermarkets, specialist retail stores, online retail stores, and other channels are supporting the sales of the market. The study also covers the market insights at global level.

    Organic Personal Care Products market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Organic Personal Care Products market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market. 

    Key Market Trends:

    Organic Skin Care Dominates the Global Market

    The skin care products market includes facial care and body care. Skin sensitivity and awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals and synthetic products are few factors augmenting the growth of this market. Moreover, the higher cost of organic products or ingredients is no longer a restraint for the growth of the organic market, as people are willing to put health before wealth. The cost of the organic products is high due to the low availability of the resources, the time taken for manufacture and the cost of the packaging materials. The organic products market is a niche market and hence has a high cost of operations, related to the field. However, it is expected that with the rapid growth of the market, it will become an established sector and the costs will be competitive to the products dominating the market presently.

    Asia- Pacific dominates the Global Organic Personal Care Market

    Asia-Pacific holds great potential in the personal care products market. The region is expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. An ageing population coupled with increasing disposable income, with a rising number of women in the workforce, are few factors driving the organic personal care products market in the region. In the region, China is the biggest market for organic personal care products and has been expanding rapidly over the past few years. In addition, organic living is a growing trend in developing countries like India and consumers are increasingly opting for organic products in their daily life. Increasing awareness about beauty & wellness and quickly changing lifestyles are major drivers in this region.

    Organic Personal Care Products Market Report contents include:

    – Analysis of the Organic Personal Care Products market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

    – Historical data and forecast

    – Regional analysis including growth estimates

    – Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

    – Profiles on Organic Personal Care Products including products, sales/revenues, and market position

    – Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

