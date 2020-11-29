The “Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Soaring Demand from the Construction Industry

Wood-based panels are crucial to the construction industry, providing high structural durability to roofs and floors, walls, beams, doors, staircase, etc. In OSB panels, they produce a stronger and stiffer panel than other products used in similar types of construction projects. The material eliminates rings and knots, which makes it more uniform. Its structure provides OSB a great deal of strength, alowing to be used in a broad range of applications, particularly for load-bearing applications.

The building and construction industry is currently a thriving industry in several emerging economies of the Asia-Pacific and the South American regions, which is expected to drive the use of OSB, thus minimizing infrastructure failures.

Oriented strand boards are a cost-effective alternative for home construction. As per the National Association of Certified Home Inspectors (NACHI), OSB costs USD 700 less than plywood for a typical 2400-square foot home.

Tiles, plywood, and wooden boards are considered as relatively more expensive than OSB, when it comes to flooring. OSB floors are more suitable than hardwood, as it adds a more natural and decorative effect to the home interior design. Furthermore, the total cost of flooring the entire area with hardwood is quite high.

The United States to Dominate the Market

The US office space market witnessed slight reduction in growth in 2017, as it experienced a slowdown in tenant expansions, while the overall supply growth remained at about the same level as in 2016. In 2017, an increase of 21 million square feet of office space has been witnessed. This level of “net absorption” is understood to be the lowest since 2012, and is down from 29 million square feet increase from 2016. The usage of OSB in packaging application is on the rise, owing to the growing number of millennial and increasing purchasing power among them. However, packaging application accounts for a small portion in the OSB market. Additionally, the United States is the largest exporter and importer of goods and services, and hugely relies on wood packaging for proper protection of these goods, which is increasing the demand for OSB for packaging in the country.

Detailed TOC of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Desirable Properties

4.1.2 Growing Prominence of OSB, as a Substitute to Plywood

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emissions of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCS), like Formaldehyde

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade

5.1.1 OSB/1

5.1.2 OSB/2

5.1.3 OSB/3

5.1.4 OSB/4

5.2 End-user Application

5.2.1 Furniture

5.2.1.1 Residential

5.2.1.2 Commercial

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.2.1 Floor and Roof

5.2.2.2 Wall

5.2.2.3 Door

5.2.2.4 Column and Beam

5.2.2.5 Staircase

5.2.2.6 Other Construction Applications

5.2.3 Packaging

5.2.3.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.3.2 Industrial

5.2.3.3 Pharmaceutical

5.2.3.4 Cosmetics

5.2.3.5 Other Packaging Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 The Netherlands

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Italy

5.3.3.6 Spain

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arbec Forest Products Inc.

6.4.2 Coillte

6.4.3 EGGER Group

6.4.4 Georgia-Pacific Wood Products LLC

6.4.5 Huber Engineered Woods LLC

6.4.6 Kronospan Limited

6.4.7 KronoSwiss

6.4.8 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation

6.4.9 Norbord Inc.

6.4.10 RoyOMartin Lumber Company

6.4.11 Sonae Industria SGPS SA

6.4.12 Tolko Industries Ltd

6.4.13 Weyerhaeuser Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Application of OSB in Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs)

