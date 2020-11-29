The “Orthodontic Supplies Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Orthodontic Supplies market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Orthodontic Supplies market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Orthodontics is a field of dentistry which involves the correction of the improper jaws and teeth to improve the appearance and function of the teeth and jaws. It can also help to take long term health of the teeth, gums, and jaw joins by spreading the biting pressure over the teeth. Earlier orthodontic treatment was associated with teens and children but now many adults are also seeking orthodontic treatment to correct the oral problems in order to enhance the oral health and appearance.

Orthodontic Supplies market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Orthodontic Supplies market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Brackets holds the leading position in the orthodontic supplies market

The orthodontic supplies market is segmented on the basis of product and patient. Product type is further divided into a fixed type and removable type. Fixed type is again segmented as brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and others.

Brackets are dominating the orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period. Brackets are mostly preferred by orthodontists and are largely adopted owing to their comfort and convenience, which is propelling the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the rising reimbursement policies and healthcare insurance related to the oral treatments will further boost the growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market. Moreover, treatment with brackets is usually less time consuming and the growing prevalence of malocclusion cases and chronic orthodontic disorders will escalate the market growth of the brackets segment in the orthodontic supplies market globally.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America has the largest market share, with the United States being the larger contributor when compared to Canada. The North American orthodontic supplies market is mainly due to the high prevalence of dental disorders, along with the increasing urge in people to look better, aesthetically. The factor in this region driving the market are growing population, rising interest for dental aesthetic procedures among people, increment in legislative use on oral social insurance crosswise over North America, and the high reimbursement policies when compared to other regions.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the most noteworthy CAGR, inferable from the rising geriatric populace, high technological advancements, and growing medical tourism in nations like South Korea, India, and China.

Orthodontic Supplies Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Orthodontic Supplies market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Orthodontic Supplies including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Orthodontic Supplies Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Prevalence for Orthodontic Conditions

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 High DMFT Index in Developing Countries

4.2.4 Increased Awareness for Orthodontic Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complications During and After Such Procedures

4.3.2 Poor Reimbursement Policies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Fixed Type

5.1.1.1 Brackets

5.1.1.2 Archwires

5.1.1.3 Anchorage Appliances

5.1.1.4 Ligatures

5.1.1.5 Others

5.1.2 Removable Type

5.2 Patient

5.2.1 Adults

5.2.2 Children and Teenagers

5.2.3 Others

5.2.4 Hospitals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M Unitek Corp.

6.1.2 Align Technology Inc.

6.1.3 American Orthodontics

6.1.4 BioMers Pte Ltd

6.1.5 DB Orthodontics Ltd

6.1.6 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

6.1.7 G&H Orthodontics Inc.

6.1.8 Great Lakes Orthodontics Ltd

6.1.9 Ormco Corp.

6.1.10 Ortho Organizers Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

