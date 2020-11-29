The “Orthopedic Devices Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Orthopedic Devices market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Orthopedic Devices market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Orthopedic devices are used to replace missing joint or bone or to give support to the damaged bone. The devices are fabricated by using titanium alloys and stainless steel for strength, and plastic coating acts as artificial cartilage. Internal fixation is a surgery in orthopedics, which involves implementation of implants, in order to repair the damaged bone. Most common orthopedic medical devices are the rods, pins, plates, and screws, which are used for anchoring of fractured bones while they heal.

Orthopedic Devices market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Orthopedic Devices market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Join Reconstruction Segment is Anticipated to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast Period

The global orthopedic devices market is segmented by application and geography. The application segment is further segmented into hip orthopedic devices, joint reconstruction, knee orthopedic devices, spine orthopedic devices, trauma fixation devices, craniomaxillofacial orthopedic devices, dental orthopedic devices, and other applications. The joint reconstruction segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR, owing to the rise in geriatric population, growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and osteoporosis, and rise in the incidence of sports injuries and road accidents. Additionally, technological advancements have significantly influenced the joint reconstruction devices segment of the market studied.

Spinal devices are also expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the introduction of new technologies and products and rise in prevalence of spine-related disorders. The trauma fixation orthopedic devices are also anticipated to witness substantial revenue by the end of 2024.

Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow with the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the market, due to the increasing awareness of the minimally-invasive procedures for orthopedic surgeries, continuous innovation in the implant technologies, and advanced healthcare facilities. A high adoption rate of advanced technologies are also the factors driving the growth of the market in this region.

The demand for orthopedic surgeries in China and India is also expected to grow tremendously in the near future. India and China are anticipated to account the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to the high increase in the geriatric population pool. Moreover, increasing medical tourism, due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options, compared to the other geographical regions, and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of orthopedic devices market in the Asia-Pacific region. Increase in the R&D expenditures on novel technologies and growing economic conditions in countries, like Brazil, are likely to enhance the market growth for orthopedic devices in the Latin America region.

Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Devices Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Large Joint Reconstruction Surgeries

4.2.2 Growing Elderly Population Increases the Prevalence of Orthopedic Disorders

4.2.3 Development of Bioabsorbable and Titanium Implants

4.2.4 Rising Demand for Orthopedic Implants

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Alternative Procedures, such as Tissue Engineering and Development of New Drugs

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Reforms

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Hip Orthopedic Devices

5.1.2 Joint Reconstruction

5.1.3 Knee Orthopedic Devices

5.1.4 Spine Orthopedic Devices

5.1.5 Trauma Fixation Devices

5.1.6 Craniomaxillofacial Orthopedic Devices

5.1.7 Dental Orthopedic Devices

5.1.8 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 DePuy Synthes Companies

6.1.2 DJO Global Inc.

6.1.3 Globus Medical Inc.

6.1.4 Integra LifeSciences

6.1.5 Medtronic Spinal

6.1.6 NuVasive Inc.

6.1.7 Smith & Nephew PLC

6.1.8 Stryker Corporation

6.1.9 Wright Medical Group NV

6.1.10 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

