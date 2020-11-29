The “Orthopedic Software Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Orthopedic Software market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Orthopedic Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Orthopedic software deals with a large amount of data from lab test results, including imaging during diagnosis and for follow-ups charts of the patient during recovery. For orthopedic surgeons, it has become mandatory to deal with a large amount of lab test results, especially when it comes to diagnostic imaging. For the sake of ease, orthopedic software, such as EHR, are being used currently in the orthopedic point of care.

The product type segmentation comprises of digital templating/pre-operative planning software, orthopedic electronic health record (EHR), orthopedic practice management, orthopedic picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), orthopedic revenue cycle management, and other equipment and systems.<

Orthopedic Software market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Orthopedic Software market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Digital Templating/Preoperative Planning Software Segment is Expected to Grow at Rapid Pace

Preoperative planning for elective total hip arthroplasty (THA) is becoming important, as it prevents complications and also optimizes important geometric parameters, such as leg length, the center of rotation, and femoro-acetabular offset adjustments. With the increasing use of digital radiography, many digital planning software programs are being offered, which are delivering high precision. Combining digital radiography with digital templating has the potential to eliminate errors associated with the manual manipulation of acetate templates and analog radiographs. Furthermore, the companies are innovating new software for precision in total hip replacement (THR) and total knee replacement (TKR). Thus, this is likely to further augment the growth of the segment.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market, in Terms of Revenue, and Asia-Pacific is Poised to Grow at the Fastest Rate

The United States accounts for the largest share in the global orthopedic software market. As per the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS), over 7 million people in the United States undergo hip or knee replacement surgery each year. This high number of surgeries indicates the increased burden of orthopedic disorders in the country. Moreover, population aging is also expected to drive the total number of orthopedic procedures. According to the US Census Bureau analysis, the elderly population is expected to nearly double in the next 25 years.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth, during the forecast period. As the healthcare IT industry is growing in this region, the adoption of orthopedic software solutions is expected to rise during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Software Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Aging Population

4.2.2 Increasing Orthopedic Problems and Injuries

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Minimal Invasive Surgeries

4.2.4 Increasing R&D and Technological Advancements

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Absence of Healthcare Insurances in the Emerging Economies

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Digital Templating/Preoperative Planning Software

5.1.2 Orthopedic Electronic Health Record (EHR)

5.1.3 Orthopedic Practice Management

5.1.4 Orthopedic Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)

5.1.5 Orthopedic Revenue Cycle Management

5.1.6 Other Equipment and Systems

5.2 By Mode of Delivery

5.2.1 Cloud/Web Based

5.2.2 On-premise

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Orthopedic Surgery

5.3.2 Fracture Management

5.3.3 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Athenahealth Inc.

6.1.2 Brainlab AG

6.1.3 CureMd Healthcare

6.1.4 GE Healthcare

6.1.5 Greenway Health LLC

6.1.6 IBM Corporation (Merge Healthcare Inc.)

6.1.7 Materialise NV

6.1.8 Medstrat Inc.

6.1.9 Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

