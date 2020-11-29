The “Outdoor LED Lighting Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Outdoor LED Lighting market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Outdoor LED Lighting market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The energy-efficient and cheaper solution by LED lightings increased applications across the industries. The scope of our study for the outdoor LED Lighting market is limited to Hardware product types and their wide area of end-user applications.

Outdoor LED Lighting market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Outdoor LED Lighting market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Roadways and Highways to Show Significant Growth

– More than half of the global population now live in urban cities, and the ratio is continuously increasing year on year. Moreover, in highly-dense cities, this growth is even higher. With the fast urbanization taking place, major infrastructure development including highways for connecting cities, demand for outdoor LED lightings is increasing.

– LED lights consume 75% less energy and last for 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs. It has the highest potential in saving energy and cost. Hence, replacing old lighting systems with LED is benefiting overall, due to which demand for new installations in the outdoor LED lighting market is significantly increasing.

– The global LED penetration is on the continuous surge year on year. According to Goldman Sach, it is expected to cross 60% by the year 2020.

– Government initiatives are also fueling the market growth as many governments globally are structuring regulations for encouraging LED adoption. For instance, in India, the government is aimed to replace 14 million street lights across the country with intelligent lighting control systems.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest Growth Rate

– Asia Pacific is currently experiencing a tremendous shift in lighting systems where companies in these regions have been identified to adopt LED lights in industries and manufacturing plants compared to its counterparts, like incandescent, and LFL owing to the improved efficiency of LED lighting systems.

– In India, the government has circulated a series of policies from all the perspectives to support the industry’s development, among which the most important is SLNP (Street Light National Programme) to replace 21 million streetlights with LED.

– Additionally, to help the various investments enter India, the government had implemented the free tariff (basic tariff) of LED component imports, facilitating the LED products into an assembly in India as semi-finished products and developing the local market.

– There had been high consistency in Chinese new streetlight installation volume and government’s fiscal expansion cycle. Southeast Asia is also becoming a major hub for Chinese manufacturers exporting LED lighting products.

– Additionally, the Japanese government long-term goals incorporate lighting projects and infrastructures related to the 2020 Olympics. These trends signify the growth of the outdoor LED lighting market in the region.

Detailed TOC of Outdoor LED Lighting Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Demand for Cost-Efficient Lights

4.2.2 Stringent Government Regulation Regarding Energy Consumption

4.2.3 Decreasing Cost of Led

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Investment

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Installation Type

5.1.1 New

5.1.2 Retrofit

5.2 By Wattage

5.2.1 Less than 50W

5.2.2 50W to 100W

5.2.3 More then 100W

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Highway and Roadways

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Airport Perimeters

5.3.4 Parking lots

5.3.5 Sports Stadiums

5.3.6 Others Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Signify N.V.

6.1.2 Cooper Industries Ltd.

6.1.3 General Electric Company

6.1.4 Osram Licht AG

6.1.5 Cree, Inc

6.1.6 Hubbell Incorporated

6.1.7 Astute Lighting Ltd.

6.1.8 Bamford Lighting Limited

6.1.9 Dialight Corporation

6.1.10 Eaton Corporation

6.1.11 Evluma

6.1.12 Syska Led Lights Private Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

