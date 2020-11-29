The “Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244752

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244752

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, over the counter (OTC) analgesics are referred to as non-prescription analgesic drug. These medicines can be bought by individuals without a doctor’s prescription and are safe for consumption without the doctor’s consent. The market is segmented by type of drug, distribution channel, and geography.

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Pharmacies Segment by Distribution Channel is Expected to Dominate the Market

OTC medicines are conveniently sold in several retail outlets, including those without pharmacies, and are available when consumers need them. In the United States, there are more than 750,000 retail establishments nationwide, both rural and urban consumers have access 24/7 to treatments for common, everyday conditions. Furthermore, most of the patients are preferring self medications without consulting a doctor or a pharmacist. However, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to maintain a relatively low growth rate in terms of revenue generated through distribution of over the counter (OTC) drugs, as mostly the sales of OTCs take place in case of non-prescribed drugs and it is relatively easy for most consumers to acquire these drugs either from retail pharmacies or online pharmacies. Thus, owing to the affordability and high accessibility of the OTC analgesics in the retail stores the market is expected to witness a high CAGR over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

According to the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, 2019, it was estimated that about 93% of the Americans prefer to treat their minor ailments with OTC medicines before seeking professional care. Chronic pain has been linked to several physical and mental conditions, and contributes to high healthcare costs and lost productivity. In 2016, approximately 20.4% of the adults in the United States had chronic pain, and 8.0% had high-impact chronic pain. Both kinds of pain were more widespread among adults living in poverty, adults with less than high school education, and adults with public health insurance. For the treatment of musculoskeletal injuries and disorders, many patients in the United States generally use nonprescription topical analgesics. Counterirritants are approved by the FDA for the topical treatment of minor pains and muscle and joint aches and are often used for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal injuries, such as simple backache, arthritis pain, strains, bruises, and sprains. According to a report, 2018, “The value of self-medication: summary of existing evidence”, it was estimated that the availability of OTC medicine resulted in annual savings of USD 102 billion relative to alternatives. Hence, with the increase in the prevalence of chronic pain, the demand for OTC analgesics is expected to increase, which is likely to drive the market, over the forecast period.

Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244752

Detailed TOC of Over the Counter (OTC) Analgesics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand in Topical Analgesics

4.2.2 Growth in the Geriatric Population Resulting in a Rise in the Prevalence of Various Diseases

4.2.3 Cost Efficiency of OTC Analgesics Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Drug Abuse

4.3.2 Harmful Side Effects from Continuous Use of OTC Analgesic

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Drug

5.1.1 Acetaminophen

5.1.2 Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drug (NSAIDs)

5.1.3 Salicylates

5.1.4 Topical Analgesics

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies

5.2.2 Retail Pharmacies

5.2.3 Online Pharmacies

5.2.4 Others Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bayer AG

6.1.2 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.5 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.6 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

6.1.7 Sanofi

6.1.8 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

PPE for Oil and Gas Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Lighted Mirror Medicine Cabinets Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Methyl Orthoformate Market Size and Trends Analysis 2020, Global Revenue, Industry Updates, Future Growth Rate, Forthcoming Developments and Challenges till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Blood Bank Management Software Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Dystonia Drugs Market by Key Insights 2020, Top Industry Trend, Size and Growth Factors, Segmentation by Key Regions and Future Scope Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Axle Shaft Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

LED Lighting in Poultry Farming Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

RFID Tag Chips Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Synthetic Fiber Monomer Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Mechanical Seals Market Growth Analysis 2020 – Recent Trends by Regions, Future Demand Status, Size and Share Value Analysis, Boosting Strategies, COVID-19 Impact by 2024