Round Parachute Accounted for a Major Share in 2018

In 2018, round parachutes held a major share, followed by ram air parachute. Round parachutes are generally used in military, emergency, and cargo applications. Most military round parachutes are conical or parabolic in nature and are designed to be either steerable or non-steerable. However, steerable versions are not as maneuverable as other types, such as ram-air parachutes. The steerable type round parachute has cuts, which allow air to escape from the back of the canopy, providing the parachute with limited forward speed. This gives the parachutist the ability to steer the parachute and to face the wind, to slow down the horizontal velocity for the landing. Variables are likely to impact the manner and speed of the parachute’s descent, as it depends on the force of the wind. However, it is anticipated that cruciform parachutes may register the highest growth in the coming years. The cruciform parachute is designed to decrease the oscillation and violent turns during the descent. The cruciform design is relatively new and is set to be used by the US Army, as it replaces its older T-10 parachutes with T-11 parachutes, under a program called Advanced Tactical Parachute System (ATPS).

Parachute Market in Europe is Expected to Register the Highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024

The United Kingdom witnessed an increase in the usage of parachutes in the commercial sectors. In the United Kingdom, various companies, such as the UK parachuting, are offering various experiences to the consumers, in terms of parasailing and paragliding activities. In addition, the British Parachute Association is engaged in organizing, governing, and offering sports-related recreational activities in the country. Moreover, the company is also engaged in maintaining, as well as promoting the highest standards of safety, in addition to offering training for recreational skydiving in the United Kingdom. The Federation Francaise de Parachutisme is engaged in organizing, governing, and offering sports-related recreational activities in France. Moreover, the federation is also engaged in maintaining, as well as promoting the highest standards of safety and training for skydiving in France. Likewise, the growing tourism in Germany, France, Russia, and Norway, may also contribute to the growing use of parachutes for recreational activities in the future.

Detailed TOC of Parachute Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Round Parachute

5.1.2 Cruciform Parachute

5.1.3 Ram Air Parachute

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Military

5.2.2 Cargo

5.2.3 Sports

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Airborne Systems

6.4.2 Mills Manufacturing

6.4.3 NH Global Sdn Bhd

6.4.4 Aerodyne Research LLC

6.4.5 Safran (Zodiac Aerospace)

6.4.6 FXC Corporation

6.4.7 Parachute Systems

6.4.8 Atair Aerospace

6.4.9 NZ Aerosports

6.4.10 Precision Aerodynamics

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

