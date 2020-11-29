The “Paraxylene (PX) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Paraxylene (PX) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Paraxylene (PX) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244744

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Paraxylene (PX) Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244744

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Paraxylene (PX) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Paraxylene (PX) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Paraxylene (PX) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Application

– PTA is an organic compound that is made by causing a reaction between secondary petroleum product paraxylene (PX) and acetic acid. PTA has a form of white crystalline powder that looks like sugar. It is quite inert, and is thus difficult to dissolve in water or other liquids.

– PTA is majorly used for the production of polyester, such as polyester films, PET bottles, and furniture, and is further used in making high-performance plastics, such as polybutyl terephthalate (PBT) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

– With increasing production in industries, such as automotive, food and beverage, electronics, and construction, the demand for plastics, such as PET, PBT, etc., is also increasing. This, in turn, is leading to increased demand for such high-performance plastics, which is likely to increase their production. Thus, as PTA is used in the production of such plastics, the demand for PTA is also expected to increase with production of such plastics.

– Additionally, the plastics industry, at present, is focusing on manufacturing plastics made from bio-made materials, owing to the increasing detrimental effects of plastic on the environment. The emerging market for bio plastics is expected to drive the market of PTA as well.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China has emerged as one of the biggest production houses in the world today, and is also the largest manufacturer and consumer of paraxylene, at present. Growing demand for PET in China is ramping up the PET value chain, which in turn, is rapidly driving the market for paraxylene in the country. In 2018, China accounted for around 32% of the global PET production capacity, and is been adding capacities continuously, through the years, owing to the growing demand of PET from the packaging and textile industries. Such factors are increasing the demand for PTA that is used as a precursor for PET resin production, which in turn, is driving up the consumption of paraxylene continuously. Through 2018 and 2019, around 14 to 15 million metric ton new paraxylene production capacity is expected to be added in Asia, with the majority in China, annually. Owing to such factors, the consumption of paraxylene is expected to rise in China through the forecast period.

Paraxylene (PX) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Paraxylene (PX) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Paraxylene (PX) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244744

Detailed TOC of Paraxylene (PX) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.1.2 Increase in PET Collection and Recycling Rates in Europe

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Increase in Consumer Awareness Regarding the Use of Plastic-free Products

4.2.2 Increase in PET Collection and Recycling Rates in Europe

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Feedstock Analysis

4.6 Technological Snapshot

4.7 Import Export Trends

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Supply Scenario

4.10 Regulatory Policies

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

5.1.2 Dimethyl Terephthalate (DMT)

5.1.3 Other Applications

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Plastics

5.2.2 Textile

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Pertamina

6.4.2 BP PLC

6.4.3 Braskem

6.4.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical

6.4.5 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

6.4.6 Fujian Refining & Petrochemical Company Limited (FREP)

6.4.7 ExxonMobil Corporation

6.4.8 Dalian Fujia Dahua Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.4.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

6.4.11 NPC Iran

6.4.12 Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)

6.4.13 Sinopec

6.4.14 Toray Industries

6.4.15 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL)

6.4.16 S.K. Innovation Co. Ltd

6.4.17 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.18 Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.19 S-Oil Corporation

6.4.20 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation in the Use of Bio-based Paraxylene in Bioplastic PET Bottles (Bio-PET) and Other Bioplastic Products

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Augmented Reality (AR) Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

PLM in Automotive Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Industrial Specialty Coatings Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Chlorantraniliprole Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Electron Capture Detectors (Ecd) Market Size 2020 – Business Opportunities, Share, Impressive Growth Factors, Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis with Regions, Latest Technologies Forecast to 2025

Ammonium Paratungstate (APT) Market – 2020 Size with Major Industry Players, Demand Status and Recent Trends, Impact of Covid-19 on Growth Rate and Business Share Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Fishing Equipments Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Zirconia Ceramic Ball Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Online Virtual Classroom Software Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

Combustion Controls System Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co

Sand-Blasting Guns Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026