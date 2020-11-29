The “Particle Board Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Particle Board market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Particle Board market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244742

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Particle Board Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244742

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Particle Board market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Particle Board market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Particle Board market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Furniture Industry

– Owing to the change in lifestyle of today’s population, preference for furniture style has changed drastically during the past years. Contemporary furniture consists of features, such as simple lines, square edged chairs, and different combination of colors.

– Owing to its high temperature, fire, and moisture resistance, usage of these boards in the furniture industry is rapidly increasing. Besides that, the furniture made from particle board also impart properties, such as lightweight and high strength to weight ratio.

– With the increasing housing construction, population, and income-levels across the world, the demand for furniture, such as chairs, table, bed, sofa, shelves, and cupboard, has been increasing significantly.

– In the furniture industry, concepts related to interiors of homes, offices, and flats are changing, continuously. This is driving innovation and development, primarily, in terms of, designs, size, and colors. This is expected to augment the production volume of furniture across the world.

– Countries including China, United States and Germany account for the largest markets in furniture industry. China is the dominant exporter of wood furniture to the EU.

– Indonesia is one of the world’s leading furniture’s manufacturers. Indonesia’s furniture industry maintained a positive growth in the year 2017. According to the Association of Indonesian Furniture and handicraft Industries, value of Indonesian furniture exports in the year 2017 was USD 1,627 million.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region to witness the robust growth in the particle board market, owing to the increasing construction and furniture industry in countries like China.

– China is the largest market-base in the Asia-Pacific region, owing to its ever-increasing population, rising income and rapid urbanization. It is also one of the major manufacturing hubs for almost every industries. Hence, the infrastructure development in the country will see a continuous rise.

– In 2017, China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

– China is one of the largest furniture exporters in the world along with Italy. Wood furniture manufacturing makes up the largest proportion of the Chinese furniture manufacturing sector, contributing more than 50% of total furniture manufacturing revenue.

– China is the second-largest packaging market in the world. Fueled by the rapid growth in domestic consumption and consistent growth in GDP, the Chinese packaging industry has grown steadily and achieved rapid growth in its key categories.

– China has replaced Japan in terms of market size and is expected to surpass the US by 2020. The Chinese packaging industry’s key end-user markets, including retail and food & beverages, and the rapid development of e-commerce, due to increasing purchasing power, are poised for impressive growth in the forecast period.

– All these factors are augmenting the growth for particle board market in Asia-Pacific region.

Particle Board Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Particle Board market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Particle Board including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244742

Detailed TOC of Particle Board Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand for Particle Boards for Furniture

4.1.2 Easy Availability of Raw-materials

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Threat of Medium Density Fiberboard as a Substitute

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Raw Material

5.1.1 Wood

5.1.1.1 Sawdust

5.1.1.2 Shavings

5.1.1.3 Flakes

5.1.1.4 Chips

5.1.2 Bagasse

5.1.3 Other Raw Materials

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Construction

5.2.2 Furniture

5.2.3 Infrastructure

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Kastamonu Entegre

6.4.2 Norbord Inc.

6.4.3 Roseburg Forest Products Company, Inc.

6.4.4 Boise Cascade

6.4.5 Columbia Forest Products

6.4.6 Kronoplus Limited

6.4.7 Wanhua Ecoboard Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Century Ply

6.4.9 Peter Benson (Plywood) Limited

6.4.10 Sonae Indústria, SGPS, SA

6.4.11 Georgia-Pacific Building Products

6.4.12 Egger Group

6.4.13 Associate Decor Limited

6.4.14 D&R Henderson Pty Ltd

6.4.15 Krifor Industries

6.4.16 Sahachai Particle Board Co. Ltd

6.4.17 Siam Riso Wood Products

6.4.18 Sierra Pine

6.4.19 Timber Products Company

6.4.20 Uniboard

6.4.21 UPM-Kymmene Oyj

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Development of New Methods to Manufacture Particle Boards

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Automotive Premium Audio System Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

Plastic Packaging Sacks Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Water-based Digital Inks Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Gate Drivers Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Portable Ultrasound System Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Micronized Polyamide Wax Market by Key Insights 2020, Top Industry Trend, Size and Growth Factors, Segmentation by Key Regions and Future Scope Forecast till 2026 | Industry Research.co

Isononyl Alcohol Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Stand Up Paddle Board Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Food-grade Alcohol Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Mobile Telescopic Cranes Market Growth Analysis by Trends 2020 Size of Global Key Players, Industry Share, Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co

Transmission Line Arrester Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Hand Held Electric Drills Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026