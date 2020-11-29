The “Peanuts Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Peanuts market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Peanuts market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

The global peanuts consumption has grown at the rate of 2.53% and expected to grow further during 2019-2024. China and India are the largest consumer and exporters of peanuts in the world, accounting for more than 36% of the global consumption.

For many years, China has been the world's consumer of soybean. However, in recent years, peanuts consumption has increased dramatically in Senegal at the rate of 12% during the period 2014-2018.

Player 1

player 2

player 3

Scope of the Report:

Peanuts are oval-shaped nuts commercially distributed as pulse and oilseed. Peanuts are widely used largely in food and beverages industry in the form of oil, flour, snacks, and peanut butter.

Here in this report consumption has been considered for market sizing.

Peanuts market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Peanuts market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Argentina dominates the global exports

Argentina holds a share of 22% in global peanut exports followed by China and India. Increasing demand for nut-based snacks, nut butter, and protein-rich foods will continue to drive high dmeand for peanuts globally over the forecast period and thereby encourage higher exports.

The Netherlands, Germany and United Kingdom are the three countries, which offer ample opportunities to exporters of peanuts in developing countries. In the future, the European market for peanuts is expected to grow due to changes in the consumption patterns of customers, as demand for plant-based protein is gaining popularity instead of meat-based protein. With people becoming more and more interested in healthy-eating, peanuts are expected to become an important source of unsaturated fats, fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

China rules global peanut production

China is the world’s leading producer of peanuts accounting for nearly 41% of the total output. In the year 2016, China was the biggest peanut producer with a production of 16.6 million metric ton. India, Nigeria, and the United States followed with about 6.8, 3 and 2.5 million metric ton each.

The production of peanuts decreased in the year 2018 in India, United States, and Senegal, due to adverse weather conditions, especially delayed and irregular rainfall. Major importers of peanuts are Netherlands, Indonesia, Russian Federation, Germany, and Mexico.

