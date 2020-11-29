The “Personal Care Chemicals Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Personal Care Chemicals market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Personal Care Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244731

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Personal Care Chemicals Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244731

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Personal Care Chemicals market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Personal Care Chemicals market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Personal Care Chemicals market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Skin Care Application to Witness Higher Potential Growth

– Skin care application dominated the global personal care chemicals market in 2018 with an estimated share of around 40%. Increasing youth population, growing purchasing power among urban households, preference for a sophisticated lifestyle is driving the market for skin care products globally.

– The global skin care market is expected to grow at an average rate of around 5% annually. The industry has witnessed a shift of demand from older consumers to a growing younger consumer base. People are increasingly becoming more self-aware about themselves and hence started using skin care at an increasingly young age in order to delay the signs of aging.

– Every single year, new skin care products are being launched by various beauty brands and the trend is likely to grow in the near future owing to the remarkable growth in such segments. For example, the sudden emergence of sheet-masks has taken the skin care by storm and has experienced remarkable growth through 2018 which is expected to continue through 2019 and 2020 too.

– Owing to the boom in skin care products, various smaller manufacturers too have ventured into the marketplace to avail the benefits of the continuously thriving industry. Through the last two years, on an average, over 100 new brands debuted in department and specialty stores in the United States.

– Such positive factors are expected to drive the market for skin care products, and hence the demand for personal care chemicals through the forecast period.

In Asia-Pacific region, India to dominate the Market

– The India personal care chemicals market is expected to register the fastest growth of more than 12% among other Asia-Pacific countries.

– At present, penetration of personal care products in India is comparatively lower when compared to developed or even other developing economies. However, improving economic environment and increasing purchasing power of the Indian population is expected to increase the adoption of personal care products in the country, thereby driving the demand for personal care chemicals.

– According to a report published by the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the beauty and personal care (BPC) industry in the country is expected to reach more than USD 10 billion by 2021, at an estimated growth rate of 5%-6% annually. The personal care and cosmetics sector in India is expected to register continuous growth, with increasing shelf space in retail stores and boutiques in India.

– Moreover, the increasing adoption of men’s grooming products (growth of more than 42% since the last five years) in the country too is expected to have a favorable effect on the market.

– According to a study by Assocham, one of the apex trade associations of India, the country’s beauty, cosmetic and grooming market is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2025.

– Such factors are expected to drive the use of personal care chemicals in the county through the forecast period.

Personal Care Chemicals Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Personal Care Chemicals market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Personal Care Chemicals including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244731

Detailed TOC of Personal Care Chemicals Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Awareness among Beauty and Skin Care Products

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Products with Active Ingredients

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Limiting the Use of Certain Cosmetic Chemicals

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Ingredients

5.1.1 Inactive Ingredients

5.1.1.1 Surfactants

5.1.1.2 Emulsifiers

5.1.1.3 Emollients

5.1.1.4 Colorants

5.1.1.5 Preservatives

5.1.2 Active Ingredients

5.1.2.1 Conditioning Agents

5.1.2.2 UV Ingredients

5.1.2.3 Anti-ageing

5.1.2.4 Exfoliants

5.1.2.5 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Skin Care

5.2.2 Hair Care

5.2.3 Cosmetics

5.2.4 Fragrances

5.2.5 Oral Care

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Ashland

6.4.2 Croda International Plc

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Lonza

6.4.5 Evonik Industries AG

6.4.6 Solvay

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Nouryon

6.4.9 Clariant

6.4.10 Wacker Chemie AG

6.4.11 Innospec

6.4.12 Stepan Company

6.4.13 Merck KGaA

6.4.14 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.15 Corbion

6.4.16 The Lubrizol Corporation

6.4.17 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

6.4.18 Sasol

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Customer Demand for Natural Ingredients Opening Opportunities for Technical Innovation

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Bilirubin Blood Test Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Charcoal Lump Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026

Micro Lim Machines Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Non-silicone Release Liner Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Reishi Mushroom Supplements Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Jack-up Drilling Platforms Market Size and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Business Statistics and Regional Revenue of Manufacturers with Share Analysis – Industry Research.co

Helmet Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Determined by Segments, Leading Players, Progress Plans, Future Scope Forecast to 2026

Continuously Variable Transmissions (CVT) Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026

Night Essence Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Image Processing Systems Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis, Top Key Players, Latest Developments, Growth Factors till 2020 to 2024 | Research Report by Industry Research.co

Intranasal Drug Delivery Devices Market 2020 to 2025 Business Growth by Global Opportunities, Forthcoming Demand Status, Industry Size and Business Share COVID-19 Impact | Industry Research.co

Infrared Fiber Laser Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026