Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report defines the market in terms of end users, who purchase pet food for prescription and non-prescription medicated foods. The end users include pet owners. Companies in the pet veterinary diet market essentially operate in B2C formats.

Pet Veterinary Diet market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Pet Veterinary Diet market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Trend of Smaller Families Driving Pet Adoption

Rapid urbanization in major developing countries across the world has led to the increasing preference of couples to have smaller families. The increasing urban nature of the society, which results in the separation from farm animals and nature, is stimulating the desire to bring pets home. Owing to social comfort, company, security, and the aesthetic sense offered by pets, the trend of pet adoption is augmenting. High standard of living, costly healthcare system, and high educational standards have led to a decline in the number of children and increase in the adoption of pets, such as dogs, cats, and birds. This trend, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the pet veterinary diet market in the long run. Pet population outnumbers that of children in several countries, such as Brazil and Japan. Pets are being adopted and treated as family members, due to changing demographic trends, such as delayed marriages and lower fertility rates. For instance, the current fertility rate in Brazil is 1.77 children per woman, and is expected to fall to 1.66 children per women by 2060, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). This enhances the demand for pets as well as pet/veterinary products, which, in turn aids the studied market’s growth.

North America Dominates the Global Market

According to the American Pet Product Association 2017-2018 Pet Ownership Survey, 68% of the American households own a pet and spend an average of USD 300 annually on pet food and treats. As North America is responsible for 31% of pet food production worldwide, coupled with the huge demand for pet care, this is driving the American pet diet market. The major distribution channels through which the US supplies pet diet are the mass retail stores, pet superstores, online sales, niche specialists, grocery chains, drugstores, and agricultural supply stores. According to the Packaged Facts’ first-quarter 2018 online survey of the United States, pet owners exhibiting the online sales of pet diet is the major driver of the market, contributing to 14% of pet consumers making a purchase within the last seven days and the other 31% in the last 30 days. The US pet diet market is highly concentrated with a few leading players, like Nestle, Mars, Big Heart, Colgate, and Blue Buffalo. Blue Buffalo has made its move into the therapeutic pet food market where Colgate-Palmolive holds a market share of 60% dealing with specific health conditions in pets. Additionally, 16% of US households purchase pet food with pre/probiotic ingredients, thus driving the pet diet market in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Pet Veterinary Diet Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Framework

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Specialty Type

5.1.1 Urinary tract disease

5.1.2 Diabetes

5.1.3 Renal

5.1.4 Digestive Sensitivity

5.1.5 Oral Care

5.1.6 Other Specialty Types

5.2 Pet Type

5.2.1 Dog

5.2.2 Cat

5.2.3 Birds

5.2.4 Other Pet Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Egypt

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Mars Inc.

6.3.2 Hill’s Pet Nutrition Inc.

6.3.3 Nestle SA

6.3.4 Nisshin Pet Food

6.3.5 WellPet LLC

6.3.6 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.

6.3.7 iVet Professional Formulas

6.3.8 Farmina Pet Foods

6.3.9 Forza10 USA

6.3.10 The Higgins Group Corp

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

