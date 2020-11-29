The “Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

A contract manufacturing organization (CMO), called a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is a company that serves other companies in the pharmaceutical industry on a contract basis to provide comprehensive services from drug development through drug manufacturing. This allows major pharmaceutical companies to outsource those aspects of the business, which can help with scalability or can allow the major company to focus on drug discovery and drug marketing

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– The demand for API manufacturing has witnessed a sustained rise in the past few years, and it is expected to continue growing steadily, with further patent expiries expected in the future and a subsequent increase in global generic production capacities. Most of the companies in this industry are increasingly focusing on the development of biological APIs, which is driving the API market. The general prescription drug sub-segment occupies a major share in the API manufacturing segment, as compared to OTC drugs.

– Other factors driving the growth of the API segment includes stringent government initiatives in the healthcare sector, innovation in biologics, and rise in the incidence of cancer and age-related diseases. However, strict European regulatory policies may hinder the segment’s growth.

– Captive manufacturers are currently leading the API market; however, they are slowly expected to lose their market share to contract manufacturers toward the end of the forecast period. This is due to the complex and expensive in-house manufacturing of API and increasing competition from emerging players in this industry.The increasing emphasis on high-potency APIs is driving the growth of the segment. The novel technologies for HPAPIs can potentially change the in-out balance of CMOs in this fast-growing segment.

– As the big pharma companies continue to scale down on manufacturing, greater opportunities for the CMOs are expected, both in the biopharmaceutical and small molecule API segments.

United States is Expected to Account for a Major Share

– The United States, which in in North America, is the world’s largest market for drugs and accounts for almost half of the R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Hence, CMOs play a critical role in this market and have invested in new facilities and technologies to cater to a wide range of outsourcers.The United States is expected to face strong competition from Asia-Pacific CMO providers, especially in solid dose formation.

– The consolidation of CMOs is expected to occur within the next five years, as the competitors will either leave the industry, or abandon a specific area within the industry, or go out of business. This improves the pricing power of value-added CMOs.

– Companies, such as Catalent and Patheon, have an established customer base in the United States and are leaders in oral and sterile dose formulations. These companies have been aggressive in expanding their products/services/capabilities through strategic alliances. With the recent acquisition of Confab, DPT Laboratories has become the global leader in prescription semi-solid and liquid formulations, acquiring proprietary products.

Detailed TOC of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (CMO) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing Volume By Big Pharmaceutical Companies

4.3.2 Expansion In The Service Offering Of CMOS

4.3.3 Advent Of CDMO Model Into The Market

4.3.4 Increasing Investments In R&D

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Increasing Lead Time & Logistics Costs

4.4.2 Stringent Regulatory Requirements

4.4.3 Capacity Utilisation Issues Affecting The Profitability Of Cmos

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

4.7.1 Dosage Formulation Technologies

4.7.2 Dosage Forms by Route of Administration

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

5.1.2 Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development & Manufacturing

5.1.3 Secondary Packaging

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Mexico

5.2.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Nigeria

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.2 Baxter BioPharma solutions

6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

6.1.4 Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

6.1.5 Recipharm AB

6.1.6 Catalent Inc.

6.1.7 Recipharm AB

6.1.8 Patheon Inc

6.1.9 Famar S.A.

6.1.10 Aenova Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

