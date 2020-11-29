The “Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Growing Consumer Electronics Industry

– Owing to the need to dissipate large amounts of heat from the semiconductor device junction to ambient surroundings, phase change thermal interface materials (PCTIMs) are penetrating the consumer electronics industry. PCTIMs are polymer-based systems, proven to address critical heating issues and provide long-term reliability performance.

– In consumer electronics, PCTIM finds a wide range of applications, since it plays a major role in helping smoothen out temperature fluctuations. PCTIM is the only technology, which can curb temperature increase in semiconductor applications, without causing cost and space expenses.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront of the global demand for electronics. The demand for PCTIM in Asia-Pacific is witnessing high growth, owing to rapid internet penetration in the developing countries. Video-on-demand (VoD) and internet-only shows are growing in popularity, thereby increasing the demand for larger displays, like laptops and tablets.

– The consumer electronics industry has reached maturity in North America and Europe. Lack of purchasing intent from the consumers, declining innovation, and security concerns are the reasons for the stall in the growth of the market. However, the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to replace the traditional categories. Despite its slow growth, IoT, along with smart homes, is expected to spur the demand for PCTIMs in developed countries.

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– With over 30% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for phase change thermal interface materials, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for electronics in the region.

– China and Japan account for over 73% of the demand for phase change thermal interface materials, and China is the major shareholder of the market demand in the region.

– An increase in the demand of China’s electronic devices and domestically designed CPUs (Central Processing Units) and DSPs (Digital Signal Processors) has led to a significant increase in the demand for PCTIMs.

– China has faced increasing challenges in information and network security, which has led the government to increase its investments in the development and deployment of domestic CPUs. The PCTIMs are required for the development of the domestic CPUs. Hence, the Chinese electronics industry may boost the market, during the forecast period.

– Japan is a hub for R&D and technological advancements. Canon, Casio, Panasonic, Sony, and Toshiba are some of the major electronic companies based in the country. The demand from these players helps the market regain its pace, during the forecast period, due to the requirement of PCTIMs in electronic goods.

– Furthermore, India and ASEAN countries are the growth wagons for the market demand in the region. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the phase change thermal interface materials market.

Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Consumer Electronics Industry

4.1.2 High Cost of Surface Finishing

4.1.3 Augmented Functionality of Electronic Devices

4.1.4 Increasing Demand from the Gaming Module Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Reduction in Size of Mobile Handsets

4.2.2 Reduced Demand in Japan

4.2.3 Development of Non-silicone Substitutes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

4.6 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Conductive Type

5.1.1 Electrically Conductive

5.1.2 Non-electrically Conductive

5.2 By Binder Type

5.2.1 Paraffin

5.2.2 Non-paraffin (organic)

5.2.3 Eutectic salts

5.2.4 Salt hydrates

5.3 By Filler Type

5.3.1 Aluminum Oxide

5.3.2 Boron Nitride

5.3.3 Aluminum Nitride

5.3.4 Zinc Oxide

5.3.5 Other Filler Types

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Computers

5.4.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.4.3 Telecommunication

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Rest of World

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.4.3 South Africa

5.5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Aavid Thermalloy

6.4.3 AI Technology

6.4.4 Arctic Silver

6.4.5 Croda International PLC

6.4.6 Datum Phase Change Ltd

6.4.7 Dow Corning Corp.

6.4.8 Enerdyne Thermal Solutions

6.4.9 GrafTech

6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.11 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.12 Laird Technologies

6.4.13 Microtek Laboratories Inc.

6.4.14 NuSil Technology

6.4.15 Parker Chomerics

6.4.16 Phase Change Energy Solutions Inc. (PCES)

6.4.17 Specialty Silicone Products (SSP)

6.4.18 Stockwell Elastomerics

6.4.19 TCP Reliable Inc.

6.4.20 Wakefield-Vette

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Opportunities

7.1.1 Replacement of Thermal Greases

7.1.2 Technological Improvements

7.1.3 Use in Notebook Computers

7.1.4 Growing Use in the Automotive Industry

7.1.5 Dual Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials

7.2 Future of the Market

