The “Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244713

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244713

Scope of the Report:

Hybrids are produced by crossing two inbred, genetically fixed varieties of a particular crop. The companies in the hybrid rice seed industry operate in B2B and B2C formats. The end users include farmers and institutional buyers operating in agricultural production.

Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Government Initiatives, like Food Staples Self-sufficiency Program

Rice is an important food crop, as well as a source of livelihood in the Philippines. The intakes from the “Food Staples Sufficiency Program 2011-2016” reveals that more than two million households are engaged in rice-based farming and trading for a living in the country. The report also mentions that around 45% of the calorie intake of the Filipinos comes from rice. Rice imports went up, owing to the growing population and increased incomes, particularly among the lower-income consumer groups. Imports as a proportion of consumption escalated to 16.4% in 2006-2010, from less than 1.4% in 2000’s. These supply shortages and price instability can further have serious implications for poverty and hunger in the country. Thus, in order to address these supply shortages, the government has taken an initiative named Food Staples Self-sufficiency Program (FSSP) to boost the overall agricultural productivity, in order to achieve the national goal of self-sufficiency. This policy provided the rice producers a stable and remunerative environment, conducive to invest in higher farm productivity. While rice is the main focus of FSSP, other equally healthy staples are also included in the program.

Increased Adoption toward Modern Rice Varieties

Over the years, technological innovations have been prominent in rice production in the Philippines. The establishment of two rice R&D institutions, namely, the Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice) and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), paved the way for an extensive development of modern rice technologies in the Philippines. According to the International Rice Research Institute Data verse analysis, the choice of a rice variety to plant depends on many reasons, including high yielding, faster maturity rate, high milling recovery, and intermediate amylose content. Moreover, in the early 2000’s, the total rice area planted to modern varieties was 75% in both irrigated and rainfed areas, which increased to 100% in 2003. This further dropped down to 88%, in 2016. This sharp decline is primarily attributed to the modern varieties (developed in 2016) that failed to meet the desired yielding choices of the farmers.

Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244713

Detailed TOC of Philippines Hybrid Rice Seed Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Value Chain Overview

4.4.2 Price Markups in the Value Chain

4.4.3 Stakeholders in the Value Chain

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Distribution Channel

5.1.1 Governmental Distribution Channel

5.1.2 Private Distribution Channel

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Bayer Crop Science Inc.

6.3.2 Bioseed Research Philippines Inc.

6.3.3 Advanta Limited

6.3.4 Pioneer Hi-Bred Philippines Inc.

6.3.5 SL Agritech Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Magnetic Sensors Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Odour Control System Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026

Liquid Particle Counters Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Perfluoroethane Market Analysis by Growth Strategies of Key Players 2020, Covid-19 Impact on Industry Size, Opportunities, and Regions Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Flow Chemistry Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Special Containers Market Size and Growth Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Business Statistics and Regional Revenue of Manufacturers with Share Analysis – Industry Research.co

Biorefinery Product Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Dyes Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

Composite Slate Roofing Market Size and Share Analysis 2020 – Global Future Growth Rate, Industry Players, Developments Status, Trends Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Battery Power Bank Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Boat Window Film Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Eco Fibres Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026