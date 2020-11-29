The “Philippines Roofing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Philippines Roofing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Philippines Roofing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Philippines Roofing Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Philippines Roofing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Philippines Roofing market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Philippines Roofing market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Metal Roofing to Dominate the Market

– Metal roofing is the most popular option for residential roofs in the Philippines. The largest metal roofing sheet is the most consolidated type of metal roofing, while the smallest wedge panels have been developed in the recent decades, to simulate the appearance of tiles and slates.

– Metal roofing’s life expectancy is more than thrice the durability of asphalt shingles, and warranties vary widely. However, the most companies back their products for 20 to 50 years.

– Metal roofing is also highly customizable. There are varieties of metal roofing designs, along with various lengths, widths, and thicknesses, which can contribute to the uniqueness of the house. Apart from these advantages of metal roof, it is also energy-efficient and affordable.

– Most of the metal roofing materials can be installed on gently pitched roofs without leaking, where minimum roof pitch typically is 3-in-12 (the roof rises 3 inches for each horizontal foot).

– Therefore, the metal roofing market in the Philippines is expected to grow at a high rate, during the forecast period.

Residential Construction to Dominate the Market

– Residential construction accounted for the largest share in the market studied, in 2018. The three most common types of roofing for traditional residential houses in the Philippines are asphalt, wood (cedar), and metal.

– In the residential segment, single-type houses contributed a major share, with 84.6% or 25,254, out of all the residential constructions.

– Single-type and duplex/quadruple-type houses are almostthe only consumers for roofing materials, while apartments with penthouses can be of very least significance in creating the demand for roofing materials.

– These growth trends are anticipated to boost the roofing market in the Philippines, over the forecast period.

Philippines Roofing Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Philippines Roofing market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Philippines Roofing including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Philippines Roofing Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Huge Growth in Construction Activities

4.1.2 Gain in the Trend of Green Buildings

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Asphalt Shingles

5.1.2 Tile Roofing

5.1.3 Metal Roofing

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Non-residential

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alpha Pro Steel Makers

6.4.2 BP Canada

6.4.3 Colorsteel Systems Corporation

6.4.4 DN Steel

6.4.5 FEROOF Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Fletcher Building Roof Tile Group

6.4.7 Jacinto Color Steel Inc.

6.4.8 Marusugi Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Metalink

6.4.10 Onduline

6.4.11 Philsteel Holdings Corporation

6.4.12 Puyat Steel Corporation

6.4.13 Sanlex Roofmaster Center Co. Inc.

6.4.14 Sheehan Inc.

6.4.15 Terral

6.4.16 Union Galvasteel Corporation

6.4.17 Wienerberger AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Major Ongoing and Upcoming Infrastructure Projects

7.2 Growing Prominence of Solar Rooftop Installations

