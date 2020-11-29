The “Photonic Sensors Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Photonic Sensors market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Photonic Sensors market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The photonic sensor is a device which senses light and converts it to an electric signal. The photonic sensing technology integrates emission of light, detection, transmission by fiber optics, optical components. Photonic sensors are used in many applications such as Lidar, Ladar, Laser Induced Fluorescence (LIF), calorimetry, scintillation detection, spectroscopy, biological fluorescence detection, and other.

Photonic Sensors market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Photonic Sensors market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Energy and Power to hold Significant Share

– Optical and photonic sensors find their specific use in three very different applications relating to energy harvesting and the production of power will be presented, namely solar thermal and PV systems, the oil and gas industries, and wind turbines.

– Electricity generation from wind energy is rapidly growing in the US and worldwide, and could provide at least 20% of the nation’s electricity by 2030. This trend is driving the need for larger multi MegaWatt turbines, for onshore and offshore utility-scale operation, with rotor diameters well exceeding 100 to 120 m.

– As wind turbines increase in size and capital cost, there is a growing need to incorporate early-warning wind shear measurements and turbine structural health monitoring to optimize the design, operation, and maintenance of the wind turbine and to protect it against dangerous wind gusts.

– Furthermore, the oil and gas industries are constantly making measurements under extreme temperatures and pressures. Additionally, development and exploitation of oil and gas resources in increasingly difficult operating environments, including deep sea water, raises many technical challenges. Real-time, permanent wellbore, and reservoir monitoring is a critical technology for assuring safety and maximizing the profitability of these fields.

Asia-Pacific to Witness Highest Growth

– Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Growth in the region is fueled by increasing defense/military spending in China and India, and the industrial automation trend in these nations.

– For instance, the Government of China offers huge military budgets for the incorporation of modern technology, owing to reforms by the Chinese communist party. According to SIPRI, Indian military spending in 2017 was USD 63.9 billion in the year 2017.

– Countries such as Korea and China have recorded the most growth in photonics and lasers in recent years. This is due to the major shift in manufacturing in this region, especially these countries. Automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing have been in particular among the faster-growing market sectors.

– In addition, photonics and lasers are witnessing significant growth in Asia-Pacific, primarily due to faster economic growth, and increased usage of lasers for manufacturing.

– Moreover, the demand for fiber optic sensors from the APAC countries will fuel the market’s growth in the region. According to the Fiber Optic Sensing Association (FOSA), China is leading the way, accounting for just over 11% of listed deployments of distributed fiber-optic sensing devices.

Detailed TOC of Photonic Sensors Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Automation Demand in Manufacturing Industry

4.3.2 Increasing Requirement for Security and Safety

4.3.3 Increasing Investment in Fibre Optic Communications

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Industry Standards

4.4.2 High Initial Cost

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Fiber Optic Sensors

5.1.2 Image Sensors

5.1.3 Biophotonic Sensors

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Healthcare

5.2.5 Energy and Power

5.2.6 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Banner Engineering Corp.

6.1.2 Baumer Holding AG

6.1.3 Bayspec Inc.

6.1.4 Fiber Optic Systems Technology Inc. (Fox-Tek)

6.1.5 Omron Corporation

6.1.6 Lap Laser LLC

6.1.7 Bbn International Limited

6.1.8 Fibercore

6.1.9 Ibsen Photonics A/S

6.1.10 Prime Photonics Lc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

