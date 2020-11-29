The “Photonics Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Photonics market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Photonics market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Photonics is an area of study that involves the use of radiant energy (such as light), whose fundamental element is the photon and its waves can be used to cure diseases, explore the universe, and even use to solve crimes. The advancement in the global photonics market has been stimulated owing to the developments in the field of fiber optics and introduction of electricity, which has given a boost to the conversion. The evolvement of photonics has also resulted in a steady increase in the performance of both OPV and OLED technologies.

Photonics market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Photonics market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Application of Silicon Photonics to Gain the Market Share in Data Communication

– Silicon photonics is an evolving branch of photonics offering a clear advantage over electric conductors used in semiconductors, which are used in high-speed transmission systems.

– In data center applications, fiber-based optical interconnects can be used to provide point-to-point links enabling high-bandwidth, inter-rack, data communications. However, due to the use of bulk optical components, high energy and cost is a key disadvantage.

– The integration of silicon photonic devices can be used for high-bandwidth, multi-channel, wavelength division multiplexed and with good optical communications.

– The realization of an on-chip channelized spectrum monitor and a network-node-on-a-chip is a key example, where these optical integrated circuits are used to replace bulk optical components with their functional equivalents on monolithic silicon.

– 100G silicon photonic transceiver is gaining the market due to its high data speed data communication with future integration in 5G technology

– Intel Corporation’s portfolio of 100G silicon photonics transceivers are optimized to meet the bandwidth requirements of next-generation communications infrastructure while withstanding harsh environmental conditions.

North America Occupies the Major Market Share

– North America is gaining the photonics market due to the need for high-speed data transfer and storage systems and the rise of the market towards energy efficient equipment.

– Photonics is leading to the development of new products in different domains. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. manufactures some of the products like new stream camera FESCA 100 in the stream cameras.

– The United States is growing as it has many photonics based companies with the growth of parent markets, such as lighting, safety & defense applications, and healthcare and production technology.

– To enhance its new-generation in, IaaS and PaaS Cloud Service K5, Fujitsu announced high-availability data centres in North America which will stimulate in the development of photonics market.

– Analysis of the Photonics market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Photonics including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Photonics Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence Of Silicon-Based Photonics Applications

4.3.2 Increasing Focus on High Performance and Eco- friendly Solutions

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Cost of Photonics Enabled Devices Due to High Integration

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Surveying & Detection

5.1.2 Production Technology

5.1.3 Data Communication

5.1.4 Image Capture & Display

5.1.5 Medical Technology

5.1.6 Lighting

5.1.7 Others (Traffic, Research)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Hamamatsu Photonics KK

6.1.2 Intel Corporation

6.1.3 Polatis Photonics Inc.

6.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

6.1.5 Molex Inc. (Koch Industries)

6.1.6 Infinera Corporation

6.1.7 NEC Corporation

6.1.8 Innolume GmbH

6.1.9 Finisar Corporation

6.1.10 IPG Photonics

6.1.11 Osram Licht AG

6.1.12 Philips N.V.

6.1.13 Photonics SAS (Keopsys)

6.1.14 Schott AG

6.1.15 Carl Zeiss AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

