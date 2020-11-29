The “Phthalic Anhydride Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Phthalic Anhydride market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Phthalic Anhydride market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244707

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Phthalic Anhydride Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244707

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Phthalic Anhydride market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Phthalic Anhydride market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Phthalic Anhydride market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Alkyd Resin to Emerge as one of the Fastest Growing Application

– By application, alkyd resins attribute to approximately 20% of the global phthalic anhydride market, by application, in 2018. Phthalic anhydride has been considered as a major reference resin, used for the manufacturing of alkyd resin-based paints & coatings.

– Alkyd resins are produced by heating polyhydric alcohols with diacids or their anhydrides. The alkyd coatings are the most highly consumed coatings across the world. They can be available as short oil, medium oil, long oil, and ultra-long alkyd resins. Long oil alkyd resins have good wood penetration properties; thus, they are suitable for wood stains.

– Moreover, these resins are widely used for the production of high-performance materials such as solvent-based architectural coatings.

– Paints & coatings, with excellent anti-corrosive properties, can be prepared by long oil alkyd resins that are modified with maleic anhydride and phthalic anhydride.

– Factors such as growing consumption of alkyd resins in developing economies owing to the rising paints & coatings industry, are in turn increasing the demand for phthalic anhydride market.

Asia-Pacific region to Dominate the Market

– China is the largest consumer of phthalic anhydride in the Asia-Pacific region and the demand is expected to grow further in the coming years due to several factors.

– With the decreasing prices of naphthalene and low operating costs involved in the production, the capacity of phthalic anhydride is also increasing in the country.

– New phthalic anhydride producing facilities are being setup by manufacturers, such as Tangshan Risun Chemical and Handan Xinbao Coal Chemical, in China in 2018.

– Additionally, China is the largest consumer of plastics in the global scenario. The demand for plastics, such as PVC, is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the country in the near future, owing to the expanding packaging and manufacturing sectors.

– The Chinese manufacturing industry is expected to grow, on an average, by more than 7-8% every year, with transportation and heavy equipment manufacturing being the major growth segments.

– Owing to these factors, the demand for plasticizers in China is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, which, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for phthalic anhydride used in plasticizers.

– Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the consumption of phthalic anhydride for various applications through the forecast period.

Phthalic Anhydride Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Phthalic Anhydride market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Phthalic Anhydride including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244707

Detailed TOC of Phthalic Anhydride Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Construction Activities in Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Harmful Effects of Phthalates due to its Toxicity

4.2.2 Development of Bio-based Alternative of Phthalic Anhydride

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Import & Export Trends

4.7 Price Trends

4.8 Supply Scenario

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Plasticizers

5.1.2 Alkyd Resins

5.1.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3 Paints & Coatings

5.2.4 Plastics

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Russia

5.3.3.5 France

5.3.3.6 Spain

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.4 I G Petrochemicals Limited

6.4.5 Koppers Inc.

6.4.6 LANXESS

6.4.7 MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC.

6.4.8 NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

6.4.9 Nippon Steel & Sumikin Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Polynt SpA

6.4.11 Stepan Company

6.4.12 Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Use of Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymers

7.2 Capacity Expansion for Phthalic Anhydride Derivatives

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Aircraft Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024

Fosfomycin Calcium Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Aviation Al-Li Alloys Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Lightweight Metal Market: 2020 Emerging Technologies, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Current and Future Plans, Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Military Helicopter Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Growth Insights, Business Trends by Types and Applications, Opportunities and Challenges Forecast to 2025

Flumethrin Market – Global Industry Size, Regional Outlook by Share, Growth Trends with Revenue, Qualitative Analysis of Leading Players Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Wireless Load Shackles Market 2020: Global Industry Overview by Top Key Players Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, and Growth Factors up to 2025

Aerospace Fasteners Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026

Hydraulic Elevation Aerobridge Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Gadolinia Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Tetrahydrofurfuryl Acetate Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Segments by Regions, Types and Applications, Future Demand Status, Growth Dynamics with COVID-19 Impact till 2026

Cement Mixers Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026