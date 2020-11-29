The “Pipeline Integrity Management Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Pipeline Integrity Management market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Pipeline Integrity Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Pipeline Integrity Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Pipeline Integrity Management market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Pipeline Integrity Management market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Natural Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

– By 2030, owing to factors, such as environmental benefits and quest for energy security in regions, such as Asia-Pacific, the consumption of natural gas is expected to witness the fastest growth rates among all fuel types. The lower cost, in comparison to other fossil fuels, is also expected to supplement the demand for natural gas during the forecast period.

– The natural gas pipeline network is expected to grow in parallel to the increase in natural gas demand, which, in turn, is expected to positively impact the global pipeline integrity management market in the coming years.

– Due to the advantages offered, such as reduction of transport volume by a factor of 600, liquefied natural gas or LNG is witnessing a continuously increasing share in the natural gas volumes traded, worldwide.

– Qatar continues to be one of the largest LNG exporters, a position it has been holding for over a decade.

– The LNG trade is expected to witness a significant increase globally, resulting in increased demand for natural gas pipeline network as well, which, in turn, is an upcoming opportunity for the pipeline integrity management market.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. In a bid to maintain production from the ageing pipelines and decommissioning of the old pipelines in the United States have driven the demand for pipeline integrity management in the region. The United States has one of the largest networks of pipelines in the world. Approximately one third of the total pipeline market in the country is used to transport crude oil, delivering millions of gallons of oil equivalent/day to various refineries and export terminals.

– As of 2017, there are more than 210 natural gas pipeline systems, with a vast network of natural gas pipeline, which is used to transport natural gas across the country and to other countries.

– Moreover, with the production of shale gas increasing rapidly, the need to transport higher amount of dry gas has initiated various expansion and new pipeline projects.

– In the United States, investment in the pipeline sector has gained momentum after the shale gas boom, which has further increased the need for sophisticated pipeline networks, calling for efficient operation and maintenance. However, corrosion of pipelines remains a significant challenge for pipeline operators.

