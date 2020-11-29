The “Plastic Additives Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Plastic Additives market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Plastic Additives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Plastic Additives market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Plastic Additives market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Plastic Additives market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Packaging Industry

– The packaging industry mostly relies on polymers for the packaging and decoration of its end-user products. Factors leading to the increased application of polymers in the packaging industry are certain properties of polymers, including lightweight, availability in different colors, low reactivity, chemical, and moisture resistance, etc.

– The usage of suitable plastic additives contributes toward extended lifetime, appearance, thermal protection, clarity, low haze, and improved mechanical properties, which are the most important factors for packaging.

– Major forms of plastics used in the packaging industry are polyethylene terephthalate (PET/PETE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polypropylene, polystyrene, etc.

– One of the main applications of packaging is in the food and beverage industry. With the increase in the awareness toward hygiene and health among the global population, the packaging industry is also growing at a steady pace.

– Packaging of food items is a process that continually responds to the changes in demand and supply, which are the results of adaptations to the varying demands of the consumers, changes in retail practices, technological innovations, and new developments in legislation, especially, with respect to environmental concerns.

– A wide range of additives is available for enhancing the performance and appearance of food packaging, where polymer additives are important areas of innovation for packaging materials.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the demand for the PVC during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. China is one of the lucrative markets for plastic additives, due to the availability of low-cost raw materials and labor. All plastics products are made from essential polymers, mixed with a complex blend of materials, collectively known as plastic additives. China is one of the largest producers of plastic materials in the world, accounting for ~30% of the global plastics production.

– Packaging is the largest end user for the plastics industry, accounting for more than one-quarter of total plastics usage. The rapid development of e-commerce has greatly promoted the development of the packaging industry in the country. With the rise in demand for lighter, cheaper, and more convenient packaging from consumers, the packaging sector in China is set to experience rapid growth, during the forecast period, which, in turn, is expected to boost the plastic additives market.

– For roughly three decades, China’s booming economy has offered consumer product companies some of the world’s greatest growth opportunities. Attracted by the huge potential of Chinese consumer goods market, many foreign companies have entered China and set up production units. With the growth of consumer goods production, plastic additive consumption may also see increased demand.

– As living conditions continue to improve in China, people are becoming increasingly willing to invest in home decoration. Consumers’ increasing purchasing power has majorly boosted the furniture market. Chinese furniture market is increasing, with the emergence of the new middle class population. Plastic additives are used to manufacture plastic furniture.

Plastic Additives Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Plastic Additives market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Plastic Additives including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

