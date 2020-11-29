The “Plastic Caps & Closures Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Plastic Caps & Closures market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Plastic Caps & Closures market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Plastics are mainly used for the closures of the plastic bottles. Closures are devices and techniques used to close or seal container such as a bottle, jug, jar, tube, can, etc. Closures can be a cap, cover, lid, plug, etc. Plastic bottle’s caps are usually made from different kinds of plastics. These caps may or may not have pour spouts.

Plastic Caps & Closures market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Plastic Caps & Closures market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Polyethylene Terephthalate to Account for a Significant Demand for Plastic Caps

– Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) is commonly used in food packaging due to its strong barrier properties against water vapor, dilute acids, gases, oils, and alcohols. PET is also shatter-resistant, slightly flexible and easy to recycle. Owing to several companies investing heavily in R&D to come up with unique and cost-effective products, the market is witnessing a large number of innovations. Dow Industries has come up with a new range of PET resins portfolio for manufacturing of caps & closures.

– Moreover, with the advent of plastic PET bottles for beer packaging, plastic is gaining acceptance in alcohol and beer packaging as well. Breweries in Britain, Australia, and Switzerland have been marketing beer in PET bottles. This is due to the use of various barrier systems such as silicon oxides combined with PET, that provides better potential for stronger penetration of this massive market.

– PET bottles are one of the major packaging material used globally. According to PlasticsEurope, Europe shows a significant increase in demand for plastic over the years for PET bottles as PET is a preferred choice of increasing demand for plastic converters.

North America to Occupy Major Share

– The food industry is one of the major contributors to the caps and closures market in the region. Majority of the manufactured food products are packaged in PET containers, which are covered with metal lids and other plastic enclosures, to protect them from contamination.

– Food products stored in bottles are being protected through various kinds of airtight plastic closures. Metal caps or closures are also used for the storage of food products, such as grains, typically stored in glass containers. The United States in the second largest food market across the globe and its expected to account for a considerably high share of the caps & closures market catering to in food industry end-user segment.

– In the United States and Canada, retail shelf packaging is growing popular, owing to the changing lifestyles of the people. This faster pace of lifestyle is expected to further fuel the growth of sales through retail channels.

– This trend is further bolstered by the growing millennial population in the workforce. Millennial population in the United States is found to work across flexible work hours, which further bolsters the demand for on-the-go foods, which is expected to drive the market for caps and closure (owing to increase in packaged food).

Detailed TOC of Plastic Caps & Closures Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Product Innovation to Aid Product Differentiation and Branding

4.3.2 Rising Demand for Smaller Sized Packs

4.3.3 Increasing Demand from Small and Medium Scale End-user Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Regulations Putting the Onus of Environmental Degradation on Manufacturers and Charging Taxes

4.4.2 Availability of Substitute Products

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Food

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Beverage

5.1.4 Cosmetics & Toiletries

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 By Raw Material

5.2.1 PET

5.2.2 PP

5.2.3 HDPE

5.2.4 LDPE

5.2.5 Other Raw Materials

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Albea Group

6.1.2 Amcor Ltd

6.1.3 Aptar Group Inc.

6.1.4 Ball Corporation

6.1.5 BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

6.1.6 Berry Global, Inc

6.1.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

6.1.8 Evergreen Packaging Inc.

6.1.9 Global Closure Systems

6.1.10 Guala Closures Group

6.1.11 Pact Group

6.1.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.

6.1.13 Tetra Laval International

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

