The Polyamides market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Polyamides market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Polyamides market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– The use of plastics makes vehicles lighter, safer, and more economical. Plastics are used for making interiors, structural elements, propulsion engineering, and technical parts, among others.

– Polyamide is used in the production of glass-reinforced plastics-based structural parts, air intake manifolds, engine covers, rocker valve covers, airbag containers, and various other interior and exterior automotive parts.

– For a car’s powertrain, manufacturers are promoting plastic chain tensioner guides made of PA 4, 6, since PA 6, 4, which offers better wear performance than high molecular weight PA 6, 6, and PA 6, 6.

– It also enhances safety and reduces noise generation. PA 6, 6 has found its way into automotive cooling systems, where it allows the consolidation of various components that were once made of aluminum and plastics. PA 6, 6 is also used in headlamp bezels.

– Furthermore, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry, in order to provide increased efficiency and design flexibility, is primarily responsible for the growth of the polyamide market in recent times.

China is Expected to Dominate the Market in the Asia-Pacific Region

– The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of polyamides. The demand for polyamides from the automotive sector is increasing at a moderately high rate.

– Globally, China registered the largest defense spending in the world, after the United States. The aviation industry in the country is expected to gather around 6,000 new airplanes by 2033.

– The increase in the numbers of passengers encouraged the government to invest more in the production of additional flights, which in turn, increased the consumption of polyamides.

– Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., registered the highest growth rate in the consumer electronics segment.

– With the increase in the disposable income of middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the polyamide market.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, are also contributing the favorable share and is expected to contribute toward the growth of the polyamides market over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Polyamides Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Polyamide 6 and Polyamide 66 from the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Wide-spread Applications in the Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Increase in Demand for Kevlar from the Defense Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.2.2 Competition from Elastomer-based Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Raw Material Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Polyamide 6,6

5.1.2 Polyamide 6

5.1.3 Polyamide 66

5.1.4 Kevlar

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Moisture-absorbent

5.2.2 Chemical-resistant

5.2.3 Temperature-resistant

5.2.4 Aesthetic

5.2.5 Colorable

5.3 End-User Industry

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Aerospace and Defense

5.3.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.4 Packaging and Storage

5.3.5 Extrusion

5.3.6 Textile

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Aquafil SpA

6.4.2 Arkema

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.4 Ascend Performance Materials

6.4.5 BASF SE

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 INVISTA

6.4.8 Royal DSM

6.4.9 Kuraray Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Lanxess

6.4.11 NILIT

6.4.12 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

6.4.13 Toray Industries Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Popularity of Bio-based Polyamides

7.2 Emerging Applications in the Fiber-reinforced Composites

