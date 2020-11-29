The “Polycarbonate Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Polycarbonate market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Polycarbonate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Polycarbonate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Polycarbonate market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Polycarbonate market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Industry

– Polycarbonates are used to make numerous corresponding equipment. Some of the most common parts include the switching relays, sensor parts, LCD sections, connectors, cell phones, and computers, among others, owing to their light weight and high impact strength. Hollow polycarbonates are perfect thermal insulators, making them a preferred choice in most wire insulation applications in the electrical and electronics industry.

– The demand for spike temperature resistance, high service temperature, ductility and toughness in thin sections, and non-flammability features in the material being used in electrical and electronics have further increased the demand for polycarbonate, since it is capitalized on its collective safety features.

– The light-weight, and impact- and shatter-resistant qualities make polycarbonates a perfect choice for housing cell phones, computers, electrical chargers, fax machines, pagers, connectors, battery boxes, and others, as they efficiently withstand the collision with a hard surface and/or scratches that may occur in everyday use.

– Electrical and electronics producers are gradually moving from high-cost to low-cost manufacturing locations. China is a strong, favorable market for electronics producers, owing to the country’s low labor cost and flexible policies.

– Despite the migration of a significant proportion of the production to low-cost facilities, the European and North American electrical and electronics production are expected to lead by high-end product mix. Industrial, medical, communication, and defense are some of the key sectors demanding high-end quality products, and are expected to offer new opportunities for various companies over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2017. Currently, Asia-Pacific dominates the market in the construction industry, owing to the rapidly growing infrastructure and residential construction activities in the region, especially in India and China. Furthermore, there is a rising demand for high-performance plastics in the construction sector, in order to increase the lifespan of buildings, which is also driving the market for polycarbonate in Asia-Pacific. The region has the largest low-cost housing construction segment, which is led by China, India, and various Southeast Asian countries. Furthermore, the demand for consumer electronic products is on the rise, driven by innovation, rapid urbanization, education attainments, and increasing household incomes, particularly in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific. The electronics industry in Asia-Pacific has been growing at a rate of 6% over the past couple of years, and is estimated to continue the growth rate for the next few years. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to witness the highest demand. The aforementioned factors are contributing to the increasing demand for polycarbonate consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Polycarbonate Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Polycarbonate market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Polycarbonate including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Polycarbonate Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand in the Construction Industry

4.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Polycarbonate against Conventional

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Polycarbonate from the Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Rapid Growth of the Electronics Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Manufacturing Process for Polycarbonate

4.5.1 Manufacturing Process

4.5.2 Technology Providers for Polycarbonate

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.7 Price Trends

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Sheets and Films

5.1.2 Fibers

5.1.3 Blends

5.1.4 Tubes and Other Product Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Medical

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 France

5.3.3.2 Germany

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 United Kingdom

5.3.3.5 Russia

5.3.3.6 Nordic Countries

5.3.3.7 Spain

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Chi Mei Corp.

6.4.2 Covestro AG

6.4.3 Formosa Plastics

6.4.4 Idemitsu Kosan

6.4.5 LG Chem Ltd

6.4.6 Lotte Chemical Corporation

6.4.7 Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation)

6.4.8 Ningbo Zhetie Daphoon Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Samyang

6.4.10 Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

6.4.11 Teijin Limited

6.4.12 Trinseo SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Applications in the Medical Sector as an Alternative to PPSU and PSU Sheets

7.2 Unique Applications in Automotive Glazing, and Electrical and Electronics

