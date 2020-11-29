“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Articulated Robot Market” Research Report 2020-2026 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Articulated Robot industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Articulated Robot market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Articulated Robot market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis.

The report mainly studies the Articulated Robot market size, recent trends and development status, as well as investment opportunities, market dynamics (such as driving factors, restraining factors), and industry news (like mergers, acquisitions, and investments). Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Articulated Robot market.

Key players in the global Articulated Robot market covered in Chapter 5:

GSK

SIASUN

STSrobotics

Adept Technology, Inc.

ABB

COMAU

Yaskawa

Triowin

Fanuc

OTC

Kawasaki Heavy

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI

KUKA

St ubli

DENSO

EFFORT

Global Articulated Robot Industry 2020 Market Research Report also provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Top Countries Data Covered in Articulated Robot Market Report are United States, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, and Others

On the basis of types, the Articulated Robot market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

5- and 6-axis articulated industrial robots

4-axis SCARA

Others

On the basis of applications, the Articulated Robot market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive industry

Electrical/Electronic industry

Metal and machinery industry

Chemical,rubber and plastics industry

Food and beverage industry

Pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Global Articulated Robot Market Chapter-wise Analysis:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Articulated Robot market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Articulated Robot market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Articulated Robot industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Articulated Robot market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Articulated Robot, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Articulated Robot in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Articulated Robot in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Articulated Robot. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Articulated Robot market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Articulated Robot market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Articulated Robot market?

What was the size of the emerging Articulated Robot market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Articulated Robot market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Articulated Robot market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Articulated Robot market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Articulated Robot market?

What are the Articulated Robot market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Articulated Robot Industry?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Articulated Robot market growth factors, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Articulated Robot Market Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Key Points from TOC:

1 Articulated Robot Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Articulated Robot

1.2 Articulated Robot Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Articulated Robot Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Type 1

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Type 2

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Type 3

1.3 Global Articulated Robot Segment by Application

1.3.1 Articulated Robot Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Application 1

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Application 2

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Application 3

1.4 Global Articulated Robot Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Articulated Robot (2014-2026)

2 Global Articulated Robot Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Articulated Robot Production and Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Articulated Robot Revenue and Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Articulated Robot Average Price by Player (2014-2019)

2.4 Articulated Robot Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.5 Articulated Robot Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Articulated Robot Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Articulated Robot Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Players Profiles

3.1 Company 1

3.1.1 Company 1 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.1.2 Articulated Robot Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Company 1 Articulated Robot Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Company 1 Business Overview

3.2 Company 2

3.2.1 Company 2 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.2.2 Articulated Robot Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Company 2 Articulated Robot Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.2.4 Company 2 Business Overview

3.3 Company 3

3.3.1 Company 3 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.3.2 Articulated Robot Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Company 3 Articulated Robot Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.3.4 Company 3 Business Overview

3.4 Company 4

3.4.1 Company 4 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.4.2 Articulated Robot Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Company 4 Articulated Robot Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.4.4 Company 4 Business Overview

3.5 Company 5

3.5.1 Company 5 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.5.2 Articulated Robot Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Company 5 Articulated Robot Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.5.4 Company 5 Business Overview

…………………………………………………………………..

4 Global Articulated Robot Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Articulated Robot Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Articulated Robot Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Articulated Robot Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Articulated Robot Manufacturing Analysis

8.1 Articulated Robot Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.2.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Articulated Robot

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Articulated Robot Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Materials Sources of Articulated Robot Major Players in 2018

9.3 Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Opportunities

10.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Articulated Robot

10.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets

10.4 Challenges

10.4.1 The Performance of Alternative Product Type is Getting Better and Better

10.4.2 Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

11 Global Articulated Robot Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

