Esports (also known as electronic sports, e-sports, eSports, or competitive/professional

gaming) are a form of competition using video games.[1] Most commonly, esports take the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players. Although organized online and offline competitions have long been a part of video game culture, these were largely between amateurs until the late 2000s when participation by professional gamers and spectatorship in these events through live streaming saw a large surge in popularity.[2][3] By the 2010s, esports was a significant factor in the video game industry, with many game developers actively designing toward a professional eSport subculture.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Esport Market

The global Mobile Esport market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Mobile Esport Breakdown Data by Type

Real-time strategy (RTS

First-person shooter (FPS),

Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

Mobile Esport Breakdown Data by Application

Online

Offline

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Mobile Esport market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The following players are covered in this report:

Sony

EA

Tencent

Netmarble

DeNA

mixi

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Mobile Esport market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Mobile Esport market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Mobile Esport market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Mobile Esport market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Mobile Esport market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Mobile Esport market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Mobile Esport industry?

