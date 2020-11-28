The report titled “Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection industry. Growth of the overall Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Honeywell International

Pure Technologies

PSI AG

Yokogawa Electric

Siemens

MFRI (Permapipe Inc.)

Schneider Electric

FMC Technologies

Cameron International

Pentair

Emerson

FLIR Systems

Expro Holdings UK 3 Limited

General Electric

Agilent Technologies

Cisco Systems

MSA Safety Incorporated

Mistras Group

Atmos International

TTK Leak Detection

Sensit Technologies. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Service, Based on Application Oil Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market is segmented into

Buried Pipelines

Subsea Pipelines

Refinery/Petrochemical Complex

Other