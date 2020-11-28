The growing steel industry is anticipated to drive the growth as the silicon carbide (SiC) is used as a deoxidizing agent in the steel industry and is a major raw material in refractories production. Silicon carbide acts as a steel production deoxidizing agent. To generate huge amounts of hot steel together with steel scrap, it is primarily dissolved in an oxygen furnace. Various factors such as the surge in demand for motor drives, compact system size, and the increase in utility of silicon carbide in the cellular base station and radiofrequency devices are some factors, which is driving the growth of the silicon carbide market during the forecast period.

Latest released the research study on Global Sillicon Carbide Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sillicon Carbide Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sillicon Carbide. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are CREE Incorporated (United States),Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (United States),Genesic Semiconductor Inc.(United States),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),Microsemi Corporation (United States),Norstel AB (Sweden),Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan),ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan),STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland),Toshiba Corporation (Japan).

Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for SiC Devices in Power Electronics Industry

SiC-Based Devices Facilitate Size-Reduction

Market Trends:

Increasing Government, Private Organizations, Research Institutes, and Industry Players Investments to Increase SiC Production

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Material and Fabrication Cost

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicle (EV) Motors

Growing Demand From Automotive and Power Devices Industries

The Global Sillicon Carbide Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Power Grid Devices, Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTs), High-Voltage, Direct Current Systems (HVCDs), Power Supplies and Inverters, RF Devices & Cellular Base Stations, Lighting Control Systems, Industrial Motor Drives, Flame Detectors, EV Motor Drives, EV Charging Stations, Electronic Combat Systems, Wind Turbine, Solar Power Systems, Others), Industry Vertical (Energy & Power, Automotive, Renewable Power Generation, Defense, Power Electronics, Telecommunication, Others), Device (SIC Discrete Device (SIC Diode, SIC MOSFET, SIC Module), SIC Bare Die), Wafer Size (2 Inch, 4 Inch, 6 Inch and Above)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Sillicon Carbide Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Sillicon Carbide Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Sillicon Carbide market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Sillicon Carbide Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Sillicon Carbide

Chapter 4: Presenting the Sillicon Carbide Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Sillicon Carbide market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Sillicon Carbide Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Sillicon Carbide Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

