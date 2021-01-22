Fri. Jan 22nd, 2021

COVID-19 Update: Global Cologne Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: L’Oreal (France), PG (US), Estee Lauder (US), Relvon (US), LVMH (France), etc. | InForGrowth

By basavraj.t

Jan 22, 2021 , ,

The report titled Cologne Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cologne market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cologne industry. Growth of the overall Cologne market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cologne Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cologne industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cologne market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include 

  • L’Oreal (France)
  • PG (US)
  • Estee Lauder (US)
  • Relvon (US)
  • LVMH (France)
  • Shiseido (Japan)
  • Chanel (France)
  • ROHTO (Japan)
  • Beiersdorf (Germany)
  • DHC (Japan)
  • Johnson & Johnson (US)
  • Avon (US)
  • Jahwa (Korea)
  • JALA (China)
  • Market by Type
  • Matte
  • Shimmer
  • Gloss
  • Lip Stain
  • Sheer
  • Other
  • Market by Application
  • Under 18
  • 18-30
  Market by Application

    Based on Product Type Cologne market is segmented into

  • Matte
  • Shimmer
  • Gloss
  • Lip Stain
  • Sheer
  • Other

  • Based on Application Cologne market is segmented into

  • Under 18
  • 18-30
  • 30-40
  • 40-50
  • Above 50

    Regional Coverage of the Cologne Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Industrial Analysis of Cologne Market:

    What is the Cologne market size and what is the growth potential of the overall Cologne market and its segments?

  • What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?
  • What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges of the Cologne market and how they are expected to impact the market?
  • What are the attractive investment opportunities within the Market?
  • What is the Cologne market size at the regional and country-level?
  • Who are the key market players and their key competitors?
  • Market value- chain and key trends impacting every node with reference to companies
  • What are the strategies for growth adopted by the key players in Cologne market?
  • How does a particular company rank against its competitors with respect to revenue, profit comparison, operational efficiency, cost competitiveness and market capitalization?
  • How financially strong are the key players in Cologne market (revenue and profit margin, market capitalization, expenditure analysis, investment analysis)?
  • What are the recent trends in Cologne market? (M&A, partnerships, new product developments, expansions)

