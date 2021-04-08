Data Centre (Data Centers) Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Data Centre (Data Centers) market for 2020-2025.

The “Data Centre (Data Centers) Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Data Centre (Data Centers) industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Amazon Web Services

Alibaba

Apple Inc

China Unicom

Cisco Systems

Digital Reality

Equinix

Facebook Inc

Google

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Lenovo

Microsoft

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Micro Data Centers

Mobile Data Centers

Cloud Data Centers

Green Data Centers

Mega/Hyper scale Data Centers

Software Defined Data Centers

Virtual Data Centers

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Newly Built Data Centers

Rebuilt Data Centers