What is Wood Pellets Market?

Wood pellets is the product which is obtained by recycling the timber and forest residues into clean, renewable biomass fuel. Due to increasing government spending on renewable energy for power generation is expected to stimulate the market development. Moreover, wood pellets help reduce the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and carbon emissions, which is likely to augment their usage, thereby boosting market growth.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Black Pellet, White Pellet, Industry Segmentation, Thermal Energy (Heat), Power Generation), Application (Power Plants, Residential Heating, Commercial Heating, Combined Heat and Power (CHP)), Nature of wood pellet (Premium wood pellets, Standard wood pellets, Food-grade wood pellets)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing R&D activities to develop innovative manufacturing procedures for wood pellets

Growth Drivers

Rising demand for cleaner and renewable sources for power generation

Instability in fossil fuel prices

Need for cleaner and renewable sources of power generation

Restraints that are major highlights:

Increasing integration among timber industries towards pelletization

Opportunities

Several policies and agreements, such as the Kyoto Protocol, the Paris Agreement of COP21, and the American Clean Energy and Security Act, are undertaken

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Wood Pellets Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Wood Pellets Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Wood Pellets Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Wood Pellets Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

